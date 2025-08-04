// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
A traveler sitting on a high-level location for a better view (for illustration purposes only)
3 min.Read

Singaporeans travel the world — but why always the same places and never backpack?

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever had a conversation with a fellow Singaporean about travel, in all likelihood, you’ve heard some familiar destination names such as Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, and London. Whether it’s a quick retreat or a long-anticipated holiday, several Singaporeans tend to settle toward the same lineup of tourist spots. Why is that? Why can’t they take a new direction and discover the lesser-known corners of the world?

An inquisitive vacationer posed this question in a Reddit post that triggered an animated discussion: “Why do Singaporeans always travel to the same places? Why don’t more Singaporeans explore off-the-beaten-path destinations?” The original poster noted how even within popular countries, Singaporeans usually stick to the bigger capitals. For example, in Thailand, it’s frequently Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai, notwithstanding the country’s many other exciting but lesser-known destinations.

The poster also shared his experiences backpacking across Southeast Asia and Europe, staying in inns and hotels, and meeting people from all walks of life from all over the world—except Singaporeans. “I’ve stayed in about 20 hostels,” he wrote, “but never once met a fellow Singaporean. Why don’t more of us backpack?”

The post not only resounded with some but also rubbed the wrong way with others, instigating a torrent of responses that offered a deeper understanding of Singapore’s travel psyche.

Many Redditors joined in to protect the customary travel patterns. For many, it’s basically about relaxation and well-being, not everyone views travel as a quest or an escapade to rough it out. “I like my luxuries when I travel,” wrote one commenter. “I love culture, arts and music, and I travel for architecture, concerts, and galleries. Backpacking is not for me—I’m not an extrovert and I don’t enjoy meeting too many strangers.”

Another clarified: “When I travel, the last thing I want to do is scrimp. I want a family-friendly, relaxing holiday. I don’t want to deal with complex planning or worrying about safety.”

With a limited number of vacation days, most Singaporeans choose destinations that are easier to reach and where planning for the trip is not complicated.

One of the most convincing refutations came from a Redditor who contended that daring Singaporeans do exist, just maybe not in inns and hotels. “You just didn’t meet them,” she wrote. “I know Singaporeans who have travelled to Bhutan, Ulaanbaatar, Colorado to ride horses, road-tripped across the USA, explored South America, and wandered into small Himalayan towns. They’re not full-time nomads. They’re just everyday people.”

Backpacking, with its dormitory cots and shared bathrooms, simply isn’t everyone’s cup of coffee. Many Singaporeans may have done it in their younger years—fresh from the gates of the university, not much budget, high on the desire to travel. But once maturity and careers kick in, so does the fondness for more relaxed choices.

The absence of Singaporeans in backpacking hostels doesn’t mean they’re not exploring—it just means they’re doing it differently.

The debate eventually came down to a larger, deeper truth — there’s no “correct” way to travel. Whether one is staying in a five-star resort in Bali, on a solo road trip through Patagonia, or in a hostel in Budapest, people travel for various motives—discovery, relaxation, connection, escape, or even bragging rights, but that’s for them to decide, their call to make.

As one commenter put it frankly: “Everyone is different, so I don’t see why you should care how others travel.”

So, do Singaporeans only visit the same places? Statistically, yes—most outbound trips are to nearby, well-trodden locations, but that doesn’t mean Singaporeans don’t explore. You just might not meet them in hostels or read about them in Instagram stories, but they’re definitely out there, quietly plotting their paths.

And maybe that’s the most Singaporean thing of all: pragmatic, low-key, and doing things on their own terms.

