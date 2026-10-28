Singaporeans share what makes them happy, from work-life balance to contentment

Aiah Bathan | October 28, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Magnific (formerly Freepik/for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean worker’s online post has sparked a very interesting discussion about whether people living in Singapore are truly happy with their lives. In a Reddit post, the woman admitted that she earns well in her first full-time job, but she described feeling trapped at work and is feeling unsure if she will stay, given the fact that leaving a job in this economy is indeed challenging. “I’m just thinking about my future and whether I am happy with my current life. Are you guys happy?” the woman curiously asked.

With this, many people shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences with regard to the subject at hand. One commented that having a life outside of work is truly important, and people should avoid making their work their entire life. “I am more content than happy. I try my best not to focus too much on happiness these days because it comes with a lot of positive thinking and practising to truly consider yourself happy,” another netizen shared their take. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Similarly, many advised that people should stop comparing themselves to others, for this might be the cause of being depressed. Some people declare that others can have the things that you don’t, and that is perfectly okay. “Hang in there! These are great and very important questions to ask. What you're going through now won't last forever, but we can take steps to find out what makes us happy and what we want from our lives,” a netizen remarked.

One more netizen claimed that the way to happiness is not caring what Singaporean society thinks, and letting go of this perspective is the first step.

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