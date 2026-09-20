Lifestyle | 3 m read

Men in their 20s ask older men: ‘What life advice would you give your younger self?’

Aiah Bathan | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A young man in his 20s has sparked an interesting discussion on Reddit as he asked older men who had ‘been through it all’ for life advice. In his post, the young netizen primarily asked about other life experiences that can be related to regrets, mistakes, lessons, or advice in terms of relationships, money, and success. “Just want to understand and learn more,” the netizen admitted. With this, many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section. One netizen gave advice on marrying a woman and looking beyond physical appearance and watching the woman’s character.

“Don’t marry her just because she wants you… Watch how she treats older ones, children and her parents, not just her friends,” the netizen stated. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another netizen declared that if someone wants something, they should ask for it, and at the same time learn how to accept rejections that come with it. The netizen added: "I'm not saying to demand things, but you'd be surprised how willing people are to do or provide things if you use the right words.” In terms of making life more meaningful, one more netizen encouraged the netizen to form good habits and start figuring out what truly matters in life. “Free yourself from social expectations and imagined norms….Relish the energy of youth. Travel more and form memories. When you are 40+ and have a bad back, you will regret not doing that,” the comment further added.

Some suggested that young people should learn about financial literacy as early as possible, and they should start investing their money. “Don’t spend your savings on luxury cars to flaunt; go invest instead; the cars will come later,” another said. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

A netizen also emphasised the importance of having the right mindset, as this helps people go through their darkest days. “When you accept how fleeting and temporary our time on earth truly is, you realise how small most of our problems really are… If I realised this in my 20s, I’d have started living a more fulfilling life at an earlier age,” a comment claimed.

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