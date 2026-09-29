'Grab driver income only enough to survive' - Former 'gambling king' who once travelled in private jet says he now drives Grab car after losing everything as he sinks into S$314K debt

Lifestyle | 2 m read

‘Grab driver income only enough to survive’: Former ‘gambling king’ who once travelled in private jet says he now drives Grab car after losing everything as he sinks into S$314K debt

Nick Karean | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Arron Lim, 48, says gambling left him with RM1 million (S$314,000) in debt after he lost his savings and much of his former wealth.

He has worked as a Grab driver for eight months, sometimes spending up to 12 hours on the road.

Lim says more than a year of insomnia and emotional distress followed the financial pressure and debt collection calls. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA: A Malaysian gambling influencer once known for sharing gambling tips has swapped a lavish lifestyle for long hours behind the wheel.

Arron Lim, 48, known online as the “Genting Little Queen,” returned to social media on Sept 22 after disappearing for more than a year. Lim’s comeback was far removed from the flashy lifestyle he once showed online. Instead, Lim spoke about losing his savings, taking on RM1 million (S$314,000) in debt, and struggling with his emotional health. The once ‘gambling king’ said he had become deeply involved in gambling and believed losses could always be recovered, so he never stopped until it was too late, Feminine reported (Sept 23). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Gambling losses wiped out all his life savings Lim said he once travelled by private jet, ate at expensive restaurants and spent freely.

Now, everything changed after his gambling luck turned. Lim said he lost all his savings, with his bank account at one point containing less than RM64 (S$20 only). Debt collection messages and calls then began arriving in large numbers, adding to the pressure. Lim said the financial strain contributed to severe emotional problems and insomnia lasting more than a year. He relied on sleeping medication to get through the nights and still takes medication regularly. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Eight months behind the wheel now for 12 hours a day to repay debts Lim has now spent eight months working as a Grab driver to earn money and repay his debts. He said he works up to 12 hours a day, earning his living through his own efforts.

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Lim’s spending has also changed dramatically, with every purchase requiring more thought than before. And rather than running from his debts, he said he wants to keep working, repay what he can and rebuild his life step by step. He also returned to social media to share his experience and warn others about the risks of getting trapped in a cycle of gambling. Sometimes, starting over doesn't look glamorous. And for Lim, it currently means getting behind the wheel, working long hours, and taking responsibility for the financial hole he fell into.