Friday, February 20, 2026
FB screengrab/ Complaint Singapore
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singaporeans school commenter who asked whether travellers should be allowed to sleep at Changi Airport

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Sleeping in airports is not an uncommon part of the global travel experience today, but some people appear to disapprove of it. On a popular local Facebook page recently, one woman even expressed surprise that Changi Airport lets it happen.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page last week, when a group member posted two photos of people sleeping at the airport, they received a lot of responses.

“Is it common to sleep at T1 arrival hall?” the post author asked, adding that they had taken the photos while waiting for their brother-in-law’s flight to arrive.

I sat near the gate and saw a group of people sleeping on the floor, and some while sitting on the bench. I’m quite surprised that the airport allows such to happen in our International Airport,” they wrote.

Sleeping in airports is common not only in Changi but also in Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, and many other hubs, especially due to long layovers and flight delays. The practice is generally tolerated, and officials are more concerned that travellers and their belongings stay safe while they sleep, and that they don’t lie down in high-traffic areas.

Most people told the post author that people sleep in airports all over the world, although some called it unsightly and suggested it was bad for Singapore’s reputation.

“If they’re not bothering you or anyone, let them be,” wrote one, adding, “Maybe their flights are delayed, and they are very tired or feel unwell. Not everyone can afford a room, especially for just a very short stay, but everyone can be kind and understanding.”

Several commenters added that the post author should stop taking photos of people without their consent.

“What is the problem for the person taking this photo? They’re just waiting for their flight. Unless it’s your house, stop taking photos of others,” a commenter chimed in.

“Some travellers have very long layovers or overnight transit. Sleeping at the airport is quite common worldwide, especially in major hubs,” added another.

“It happens at every single airport in the world, not just at SG,” a Facebook user agreed.

One wrote that it is nothing to worry about, adding that some travellers who have early flights “are there to catch morning flights as our public transport starts after 5:15 a.m. for certain buses.”

He added that the security officials at the airport regularly check on travellers.

Another asked, “Then how? Pay hotel $300 to stay half day and $50 for taxi?”

Several commenters added that they’ve slept at airports themselves.

There was a commenter who was decidedly more sour than others, writing that he would “tell SATS to clear” the sleepers because their presence is “unpleasant for our business and first class passengers.” That commenter was shut down by others, however. /TISG

Singapore Politics

