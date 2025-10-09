Sleeping at Changi Airport to avoid ‘astronomical’ hotel prices — yea or nay?

SINGAPORE: A couple who happened to be in SG during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend decided to spend the night at Changi Airport before they were scheduled to fly out of the city-state instead of at a hotel.

This is by no means a new thing, but unlike most people, the pair decided to document their experience on TikTok, inviting viewers to “spend the night with us” at Jewel Changi.

In the video posted by Sheri (@sheridan.tate8), the post author said that she and her partner had just gotten off the ferry from Bintan and were headed to India.

As they did not want to shell out “$400 just to rest our heads,” they decided to sleep at the airport, even if they were unsure if it would be allowed.

Arriving at 9 p.m., they still had time to do a bit of shopping before stores closed at 10 p.m. They also checked out Don Don Donki and the movie theatre and called the airport “spectacular” but complained that they had a hard time finding a place to lie down.

“Which is understandable because we’re not supposed to sleep here,” Sheri added.

They finally found the “sleeper village” where around 30 others were also stretched out. Sheri was able to get a few hours of sleep, but her partner passed a rather wakeful night.

Now, Changi Airport isn’t the only place where people spend the night on long layovers or while they wait for their next flight to save a little bit of money, but some people were not too happy about Sheri and her partner.

“Soon Changi Airport will not be no. 1 anymore because there are many people making it like their bedroom,” one wrote.

“Imagine planning a stopover at one of the most expensive cities on the planet and not expecting ‘astronomical’ prices for lodging, regardless of the season and denigrating the city in the process,” added another.

Other commenters, however, were unbothered by the couple sleeping at the airport, with some even suggesting where they can spend the night comfortably.

“We Singaporeans must accommodate these occasional incidents,” said one.

“I used to work at the airport. U can sleep anywhere. Ask them for blankets. They’ll happily give you,” a TikTok user said.

“Ignore the negative comments. Hope you had fun with this hack in SG. Welcome back again,” wrote a third.

“You should go to level 5 of Jewel, it is spectacular there, and it is the best place to rest as the lights dim at midnight, and it is very quiet,” suggested a commenter.

“Terminal 1, there are couches with hp charging port…. If you just sleep anywhere else and they see you, they will direct you there too… so you can sleep comfortably,” added another.

“Go sleep at the viewing gallery. It’s so secluded, and you have the plane view,” a commenter chimed in.

Others even said they’ve done the same. “We used to sleep there when we were teenagers, too, to take early flights and to avoid paying for ultra-expensive taxi fare,” one reminisced. /TISG

