SINGAPORE: A recent social media post has sparked a conversation among Singaporeans about the monthly financial support they provide for their parents.

A 30-year-old Singaporean man asked online how much others give their parents to know if he should feel guilty for the amount he gives.

He wrote, “I’ve been working for a while and earning a mid-income salary. Both my parents are still working too (not high pay). I give them around S$300 to S$400 a month, but I also pay for food every time we go out to eat.

I have a sibling who gives a couple of hundred each month too. I know it differs for everyone, so I wanted to see what others are doing.”

One Singaporean replied that she doesn’t give her parents allowance as she’s too broke repaying her tuition loans.

“S$0. They said they would pay for my university fees but in the end didn’t, after the tuition fee loan repayment started they told me to pay for it on my own. In return I don’t have to give them allowance until they are completely broke lol,” she added.

Another mentioned, “I don’t give an allowance but cover groceries, my own bills, and any extra expenses when we go out together as a family. I’ve been working for three years and still live with my parents, who have two younger children that I also support.”

The conversation also led some to question whether cultural norms influence these financial contributions. One user wondered if the practice of giving a monthly allowance to parents is specific to Singapore or Malaysia or a broader cultural norm.

He noted, “It just occurred to me if this is a Singaporean thing or specifically a Malay, Indian, or Chinese practice to give parents a monthly allowance.

As far as I know, when we talk about this in the office, many of my Indian friends were surprised that we give our parents a monthly allowance, as they said it was not expected and they only do so occasionally.”

Some also said that they do not provide a regular allowance but cover all household expenses, such as utilities, groceries, and credit card bills.

“I pay for everything in the house and give my debit card to my parents. I recently graduated and have been working for two years. I might reconsider once I start my own family,” one explained.

Others shared that they give amounts up to S$1,200 per month to support their parents. One commented, “I give S$1,000 each month, cover meals, and take my parents on holidays to places like Australia and Dubai.

Since I live with them, I consider this amount as paying rent, while they cook for me daily.”

Another mentioned that he gives 10% of his salary, around S$1,000 monthly, excluding bonuses. He noted that his retired parents are financially secure, sharing that the money likely goes into savings.

He also shared that his wife contributes S$700 monthly to her parents, so together, they set aside S$1,400 each month for both of their parents.

Some also shared that they provide S$1,200 monthly, including supplementary credit cards for some additional expenses. Meanwhile, other commenters shared that they give S$500 to S$850 since they also pay for the bills.

“Hopefully people nowadays don’t see children as an investment that they have to reap benefits from when they start working,” another concluded with this remark. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans on “expensive food and drink” they think are no longer worth it; even cai fan and hawker food is not spared

Featured image by Depositphotos