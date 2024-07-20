SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to share his views on foods he’s been avoiding due to rising costs. He noted, “I see people complaining about the cai fan getting more and more expensive.

However, I think getting 2 vegetables and 1 meat is still reasonable. Around the range of $5, it’s cheaper than a Mac meal.”

“Mac meal and other fast food restaurants like BK and KFC are even more expensive. Old Chang Kee curry puff is also hitting the roof. Ya Kun is really expensive too. Not worth the price for just the eggs, bread, and coffee,” he added.

This prompted netizens to also note the expensive food and drinks they believe aren’t worth it anymore. Bubble tea, a favourite among many Singaporeans, was another item many felt had become overpriced.

“Bubble tea is not worth the $8,” one netizen remarked. Another agreed, adding, “I unknowingly cut out bubble tea and Mr Coconut because it just doesn’t taste as good as it used to.

But to replace that, I now drink cafe-style coffee from Alchemist or %Arabica. Figured if I’m gonna spend money I might as well drink something that is good.”

Coffee chains like Starbucks also came under fire for their high prices. “Starbucks isn’t worth it,” one commenter stated. “I’m not paying $8 for coffee,” another added.

Others added that BreadTalk is not worth splurging on anymore as well, pointing out how the prices of bread have climbed. Even hawker food, traditionally seen as affordable and a staple of locals, was not immune to criticism.

“This may irk some people, but I find hawker food no longer worth it. Many hawkers are selling subpar food with small quantities and poor nutritional value. I find it worse for overall health and money in the long term,” a commenter noted.

Another netizen agreed, saying, “It’s true that prices are crazy and portion sizes are shrinking though, so it’s no longer the ‘cheap energy for the hardworking masses’.”

“Comparing what you get with what you pay is important. This actually changes how alternatives are viewed. Paying up a little for something healthier might be the better option,” another user advised. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos