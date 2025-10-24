// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
Singapore News
3 min.Read

Singaporeans say MRT cabins have gotten warmer over the years

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user wrote that they’ve noticed that the temperature in MRT cabins has gone up over the years, many commenters agreed.

In an Oct 23 (Thursday) post on the r/askSingapore sub, u/Inevitable-Evidence3 wrote, “10-15 years ago, MRT felt cold, but nowadays, the cabins feel so warm and uncomfortable.

I know a large part of train operations are regulated by contracts set forth by LTA, but are MRT temperatures one of them, and why have MRT cabins gotten so warm?”

For a larger context, let’s take a look at what officials have said on the matter. On October 14, 2024, Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam raised questions in Parliament about the temperature in MRT cabins, asking what the target is for both cabins and in platforms, as well as how much feedback reports had the train operators and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) received “regarding excessively warm train cars or platforms.” He also asked which MRT line had received the most feedback.

Then-Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat replied that the temperatures at platforms and cabins had been set at around 25 degrees “to provide comfort for commuters while reducing the environmental impact of air conditioning.” 

He added that around 10% of the total feedback received by the operators was about temperatures in trains or station platforms, with most of these pertaining to the North-South and East-West Lines, since the other MRT lines are fully underground.

Mr Chee also said that air-conditioning systems for underground train stations along the North-South and East-West Lines were in the process of being upgraded and that the LTA would be installing ceiling fans and floor-mounted fans at stations to improve air circulation.

Commenters on the post, however, agreed that the trains have gotten uncomfortably warmer, and the simple answer is that there are more people on trains nowadays.

“These days, I sweat profusely on the trains. LTA needs to learn that when you pack people into a hot tube, there’s gonna be a lot more unhappiness. Turn down the AC. People who are cold can wear sweaters, but I cab’t get naked on the trains,” wrote one.

“Yeah, LTA needs to drop the temp of the aircon during peak periods, so many ppl in the train are producing body heat,” added another.

“More people in the train = more body heat for the aircon to deal with,” a Reddit user pointed out.

“I was going from East to West (Bedok to Jurong!), and I nearly died; it was hot and suffocating. My friends told me I should have hopped out and taken the next train – that’s what they do. They say it happens, I think, on the older trains, and the newer ones are better, but generally, it’s happening a lot on the EWL, or most of the complaints I hear of it being hot are about the EWL,” another added.

Others mentioned what’s done in different countries.

“In China, their MRT trains have cold cabins and warm cabins to cater to people who prefer different temperatures. We can do this in SG too,” wrote a commenter.

“When you enter the BTS in Bangkok, you can feel this gush of cold air. The cabin is cold yet comfortable. I think SG MRT- they try to maintain a ‘comfortable’ temperature of 26C,” added another.

Others also mentioned that Singapore has gotten hotter.

“I hope we can have 18-degree air conditioning throughout the MRT. It will be a cool welcome from the heat outside,” one wished. /TISG

