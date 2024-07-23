SINGAPORE: A commuter took to an online forum to share his thoughts on temperature control on the SMRT, asking if public transportation is “skimping on aircon.” According to the passenger, people were “sweating buckets” during the trip.

“Is it (just) me or is SMRT skimping on aircon?” the train user wrote in an online group for all things Singapore.

“So right now I am in one of the fancy new SMRT trains along the NSL but my fellow passengers and I are sweating buckets. People are waving anything like a fan.

And recently stations like Tanjong Pagar and Raffles Place (have been) literal heat zones too without aircon at the platform level,” he added.

The writer then asked, “Are they really trying to skimp on aircon since the train itself can move? Is it an environmental initiative? A cost-saving measure?”

Commuters weigh in on “skimping on aircon” post Many others responded to the post, with a handful agreeing and sharing their experiences. “Yes totally. Don’t know why no one has complained,” wrote one. See also SMRT staff bravely rescue girl on MRT track, hailed as heroes for preventing tragedy Another shared: “Yes. Those underground stations always feel hot on the SMRT side, conversely never felt hot on the circle line or NEL platforms. Only (on the) NSL and EWL sides. The white, red and orange livery trains on NSL also are saunas. Take them every day and NKT 1 has cold enough aircon. The much older black and red livery with a flat front driver cabin is the best on both EWL and NSL, super strong aircon, even better are the oldest white and red livery C151s. The new Alstom ones are also pretty good from my limited rides with them on the EWL. But certainly, compared to a few years ago they definitely have reduced the cooling. Don’t know if it’s to save costs, or (to be) environmentally friendly or post-Covid measures.” A third responded by saying: “They are refurbishing the Aircon on the NSEWL because most of them are 30 years old already. The refurbished stations (like Orchard) are properly cold while others like Toa Payoh are hot because they are using temporary aircon.” See also Jamus Lim Proposes Free Public Transport for Singapore's Elderly and Disabled “Has been for years,” commented a fourth. “Still remember taking the trains as a kid and feeling the blast of cold air on the train and the cool stations. Feels like they have been turning up the thermostats and turning down the fan speeds over the last 20ish years. Aircon too cold you can put on more layers; too warm I cannot remove more layers. Though occasionally there are certain trains where there is a vent blasting cold air at particular seats…” Featured image: Depositphotos Read also: ComfortDelGro app allegedly deducted S$2K through passenger’s PayLah after driver canceled ride