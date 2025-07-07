Singaporeans, read this before your first Johor Bahru road trip! — 10 “must-know” travel tips to save your time, sanity, and moolah

SINGAPORE: So, you’re finally doing it! You’ve got the Spotify playlist, the fuel topped up, the snacks packed, and your travel kakis ready to cross the Causeway. Whether it’s for cheaper groceries, a long-overdue massage, or a full-blown makan marathon, Johor Bahru (JB) is the ultimate low-effort, high-reward weekend escape.

However, before you hit the accelerator on your first JB road trip, hold up — crossing the border comes with its own unspoken rules. It’s familiar but foreign, convenient but chaotic, and if you’re not prepared, that quick getaway could soon turn into a slow-motion meltdown.

So here are 10 must-know travel tips we got from TripZilla to help you cruise through JB like a seasoned pro — without losing your cool, your cash, or your sense of humour.

🚦1. Time your border-crossing like a Ninja

Peak hour at the checkpoint can feel like the entire population of Singapore (SG) decided to cross the border with you. Weekends and public holidays? Guaranteed human traffic jam!

If you want to avoid getting stuck in a car park that masquerades as a checkpoint, plan your trip around the rush hour. Cross before 8:00 a.m. or after 2:00 p.m.

Weekday mornings are your best bet for a smooth entry. Use the One Motoring website or the Beat the Jam app to track live traffic. It’s a game-changer. Really!

📲 2. Download the right apps — it’ll be your digital survival kit

JB may be just across the Causeway, but the way things work there is its own universe. First, install Grab — it’s JB’s go-to for rides and food delivery. Google Maps still rules for navigation, and if you want to avoid getting fleeced on exchange rates, sign up for YouTrip or Revolut — both let you spend in ringgit with competitive rates.

If you’re crossing from the SG side, the MyICA Mobile app lets you generate a QR code for faster clearance. Just don’t forget your physical passport. No app can replace that.

💵 3. Card works in JB, but cash is still king

Many JB shops now accept cards, but cash-only zones still thrive, especially at hawker stalls, traditional bakeries, and pasar malams (night markets).

Bring around RM100 to RM200 per person per day — that’s roughly S$30 to S$60.

You probably won’t spend it all unless you go full TikTok foodie mode, but it’s good to have on hand, and here’s a tip: Change your money in SG, not in JB. Rates here are usually more favourable.

🚕 4. Skip the cab, book a Grab

Once you exit JB Customs, you’ll be swarmed by taxi uncles offering rides to KSL, Mid Valley, and beyond. Their prices? Let’s just say your wallet won’t thank you.

Book a Grab. It’s safer, more transparent, and usually cheaper. Additionally, you can avoid awkward negotiations in broken Malay or Singlish, which often turn into some kind of a pricing guessing game.

🛍️ 5. Malls aren’t all within walking distance

Yes, City Square Mall is right next to JB Sentral and linked to the checkpoint. That’s the exception, not the rule. Malls like KSL City, Mid Valley Southkey, Paradigm Mall, and IKEA Tebrau are all a short drive away.

Plot your stops by area to avoid zig-zagging across JB in Grabs. Unless you enjoy watching your fuel or fare slowly disappear.

📶 6. Watch your phone roaming settings like a hawk

One second, you’re happily scrolling through JB café menus; the next, you’re racking up a surprise S$70 roaming bill because your phone decided to stay loyal to an SG telco.

JB signal zones can be tricky, especially at places like KSL, where your phone might hop back and forth across networks. Either lock your network to a Malaysian telco, buy a local SIM/eSIM, or stick to WiFi. Your next Singtel or StarHub bill will thank you for it.

🧴 7. Pack the essentials you can’t live without

Pharmacies in JB, such as Watsons, Guardian, BIG Pharmacy, and CARiNG, stock a wide variety but don’t expect to find your exact go-to products. The version of your skincare, contact lens solution, or medication may be entirely different or missing altogether.

If you’re sensitive to certain brands, bring your own. Nothing ruins a chill road trip like a breakout because you tried a mysterious lotion named “Whitening Magic Aqua Glow XXX+++.”

📅 8. Book ahead for popular spots, especially on weekends

JB isn’t a secret. Singaporeans pour in every weekend, so if you’re thinking of squeezing in, make a reservation.

Don’t assume you can “just walk in.” You’ll end up spending more time queuing than relaxing. DM, call, or book online to lock in your spot.

🍢 9. Try the food — but don’t gamble with your stomach

JB’s street food scene may be a wonderland and all, but if your stomach is more “atas” (high class) than adventurous, then take it slow.

Avoid undercooked food, lukewarm soups, and mystery skewers from pasar malam stalls. You may hit JB food, but just make sure it doesn’t hit back.

🕙 10. JB malls sleep in — plan accordingly

If you’re accustomed to SG malls opening at 10 a.m. sharp, JB says, “Relax, lah.” Most open after 10:30 a.m., with some shops only springing to life around 11 a.m.

If you’re across the border early, spend some time with a leisurely breakfast, a massage, or a grocery run before diving into retail therapy. Rushing from the checkpoint to a mall that’s still closed isn’t the vibe.

✅ Final word before you roll out

JB is the closest thing to a vacation without boarding a plane. It’s affordable, accessible, and familiar — yet just foreign enough to feel like a proper escape. That said, the smoother your prep, the more enjoyable your trip.

Keep an eye on your belongings, don’t flash your valuables, and be cautious after dark, especially if you’re travelling solo. Most of JB is safe by day, and with the right planning, you’ll be cruising, shopping, and makan-ing like a regular in no time.

