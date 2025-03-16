MALAYSIA: Johor remains an irresistible escape for Singaporeans seeking sun, sea, and serenity. In 2025, enhanced border procedures, renewed tourism initiatives, and new infrastructure projects are set to further boost Johor’s appeal as a premier destination.

Seamless journeys and enhanced connectivity

Recent improvements at border crossings have made travelling to Johor faster than ever. Upgraded automated e‐gates and refined public transport services ensure that visitors spend more time relaxing on the beaches and less time waiting at checkpoints.

According to The Star, Johor’s Senai International Airport is undergoing expansion. New international flight routes—such as Batik Air’s direct service to Bangkok and a new Kunming route—will further simplify travel from Singapore.

Private island retreat – Bayu Lestari

Bayu Lestari Island Resort continues to enchant guests with its secluded beachfront villas and eco-friendly jungle treks. Managed by Ibu Rose and her family, the resort offers an intimate retreat with rates starting at RM550 (approximately S$155) per night.

Guests can enjoy guided nature walks and diving classes in crystal-clear waters, immersing themselves in the natural splendour of Johor’s coast.

Luxury redefined – One&Only Desaru Coast

For a truly indulgent escape, One&Only Desaru Coast has upped its game in 2025. The resort’s new wellness programme and exclusive dining experiences—curated by Michelin-starred chefs—ensure a luxurious stay.

Just a short drive from Woodlands Checkpoint, its Rainforest Junior Suite now starts at RM3230 (around S$912) per night, offering golden sands, immersive nature treks, and encounters with local wildlife (One&Only Desaru Coast).

Group getaways and romantic escapes

Alang’s Rawa remains an excellent option for groups, with its newly renovated Coconut Tree Group Room designed for up to 12 guests.

Meanwhile, Pulai Springs Resort offers a romantic hideaway amid the lush foothills of Mount Pulai, with rooms starting at RM196 (approximately S$55) per night, as seen on multiple booking platforms—ideal for couples seeking peace and intimacy.

Pristine Beaches Await

Johor boasts a variety of pristine beaches that cater to different preferences:

Desaru Beach

Known for its 25-kilometre stretch of white sandy shores and clear waters, Desaru Beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts and families alike. The official Desaru Coast website outlines the region’s emphasis on leisure and coastal beauty, making it a top choice for holidaymakers.

Tanjung Balau

This beach offers a unique blend of natural splendour and cultural heritage. Alongside its scenic coastline, Tanjung Balau is home to a Fishermen’s Museum, which provides insightful glimpses into the lives of the local fishing community—a feature highlighted in several local travel articles.

Pulau Rawa

A small island celebrated for its immaculate white sands and vibrant coral reefs, Pulau Rawa is a paradise for snorkelling and diving aficionados. Dubbed the “Maldives of Johor”, its tranquil ambience and crystal-clear waters are frequently noted in travel features, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Jason Bay (Teluk Mahkota)

For those seeking a more secluded retreat, Jason Bay offers calm waters and a peaceful environment perfect for swimming and picnicking. Travel guides and blogs often recommend this quiet spot for its undisturbed natural setting and idyllic charm.

New developments in Johor tourism

Recent announcements signal a broader tourism push in Johor. According to The Star, the state has allocated additional funds for marketing and infrastructure, and major events such as the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025 and Majestic Johor Festival are also on the horizon.

Furthermore, the joint economic zone initiative between Malaysia and Singapore, as reported by Reuters, is set to attract new investments that will improve connectivity and bolster tourism growth.