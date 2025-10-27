// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 27, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik / senivpetro (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore News
1 min.Read

‘Singaporeans never fail to show kindness’: Traveller praises locals’ warmth and hospitality on Reddit

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: With its cutting-edge cityscape and flawless sense of order, Singapore often feels like a city built for the future, but one traveller discovered that its true beauty lies in something timeless: the kindness of its people.

Posting on the r/SgRabak subreddit on Monday (Oct 25), the foreigner shared that she has been visiting the city-state since her teenage years, usually for family gatherings or short vacations. 

This time, however, her trip was a little different because she brought along a very small travel companion: her one-year-old baby.

She admitted that at first, she felt quite nervous, worried that having a baby in tow might inconvenience the locals or make daily travel more stressful than usual, but to her surprise, the locals made the experience remarkably easy and welcoming for both her and her little one.

“I really appreciate every bus/Grab driver and the aunties, uncles, and even kids who were so helpful and cheerful during our last trip,” she wrote. “I came across this subreddit while I was staying in SG, and I saw a lot of posts describing how Singaporean citizens are stressed out about traffic, work, tourists, etc. Despite this, Singaporeans never failed to show kindness. My last trip to Singapore was the best. Thank you, and I hope everyone has a great week ahead of you.”

See also  Outrage over $365 annual parking permit for elected MPs continues unabated as prominent figures point out Govt's "double standards"

Singapore recognised as one of the friendliest cities in Asia

Singapore has consistently been recognised as one of the friendliest cities in Asia. In the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, the city-state ranked fourth globally with a score of 95.00, tying with Florence, Italy. The previous year, Singapore claimed the top spot worldwide with a score of 94.84.

Similarly, a study conducted by Preply, an online tutoring company, found Singapore to be the second friendliest city in Asia, behind Taipei, Taiwan.

The survey, published in 2024, showed that Singapore scored three out of five for friendliness to foreigners, 164 out of 200 for visitor acceptance, and had a safety index of 74.68 out of 100. It also recorded a visitor return rate of 14%.

Read also: ‘No girlfriend, no motivation’: Man says he feels empty and unfulfilled in life despite having a stable job and financial security

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘It’s not the job of Singaporeans to stop speaking Singlish so foreigners can understand’

SINGAPORE: Canadian content creator Chris Zou, known for his...

Commuter threatens to complain to LTA against bus driver for waiting at an empty bus stop, netizens express mixed reactions

SINGAPORE: A commuter posted a video of himself confronting...

Police: Errant foreign motorists may be denied entry into SG

SINGAPORE: After enforcement operations were carried out by the...

Several students on bikes were nearly hit by a falling tree on a rainy night

SINGAPORE: A big tree uprooted by strong winds and...

Business

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //