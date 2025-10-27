‘Singaporeans never fail to show kindness’: Traveller praises locals’ warmth and hospitality on Reddit

SINGAPORE: With its cutting-edge cityscape and flawless sense of order, Singapore often feels like a city built for the future, but one traveller discovered that its true beauty lies in something timeless: the kindness of its people.

Posting on the r/SgRabak subreddit on Monday (Oct 25), the foreigner shared that she has been visiting the city-state since her teenage years, usually for family gatherings or short vacations.

This time, however, her trip was a little different because she brought along a very small travel companion: her one-year-old baby.

She admitted that at first, she felt quite nervous, worried that having a baby in tow might inconvenience the locals or make daily travel more stressful than usual, but to her surprise, the locals made the experience remarkably easy and welcoming for both her and her little one.

“I really appreciate every bus/Grab driver and the aunties, uncles, and even kids who were so helpful and cheerful during our last trip,” she wrote. “I came across this subreddit while I was staying in SG, and I saw a lot of posts describing how Singaporean citizens are stressed out about traffic, work, tourists, etc. Despite this, Singaporeans never failed to show kindness. My last trip to Singapore was the best. Thank you, and I hope everyone has a great week ahead of you.”

Singapore recognised as one of the friendliest cities in Asia

Singapore has consistently been recognised as one of the friendliest cities in Asia. In the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, the city-state ranked fourth globally with a score of 95.00, tying with Florence, Italy. The previous year, Singapore claimed the top spot worldwide with a score of 94.84.

Similarly, a study conducted by Preply, an online tutoring company, found Singapore to be the second friendliest city in Asia, behind Taipei, Taiwan.

The survey, published in 2024, showed that Singapore scored three out of five for friendliness to foreigners, 164 out of 200 for visitor acceptance, and had a safety index of 74.68 out of 100. It also recorded a visitor return rate of 14%.

