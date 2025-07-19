// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Photo: Freepik/ jcomp
Singaporeans least worried about AI travel scams, global study finds

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are the least concerned in the world about AI-powered scams in the travel industry, with only 37% consumers in the city-state saying they lack confidence in the industry’s ability to protect them from identity fraud, compared to 44% globally and 55% in the United States, Singapore Business Review reported, citing Jumio’s 2025 Online Identity Study.

The study’s findings suggest that despite growing awareness of AI-related threats, Singaporeans remain relatively trusting when booking trips online.

The share of Singaporeans willing to spend more time on identity checks when using travel platforms stands at 78%, a 6% drop from last year.

It’s a similar story with sharing economy platforms like holiday rentals. While 85% of Singaporeans were willing to verify their identities last year, that number has since dropped to 74% in 2025. Meanwhile, global figures showed little change or only a slight decline in people’s willingness to go through identity checks.

The study also found that 74% of Singaporeans see AI-powered scams as a bigger threat to personal security than traditional forms of identity theft, compared to the global average of 69%.

See also  Over $20 for a plate of 'economy' rice - Would you pay that much?

It looked at varying levels of trust in digital security across markets, especially as more people travel and use online platforms to book or manage their trips. /TISG

Read also: 1 in 3 Singaporeans cuts back on American products spending amid Trump’s tariff move

