Singaporeans least worried about AI travel scams, global study finds

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are the least concerned in the world about AI-powered scams in the travel industry, with only 37% consumers in the city-state saying they lack confidence in the industry’s ability to protect them from identity fraud, compared to 44% globally and 55% in the United States, Singapore Business Review reported, citing Jumio’s 2025 Online Identity Study.

The study’s findings suggest that despite growing awareness of AI-related threats, Singaporeans remain relatively trusting when booking trips online.

The share of Singaporeans willing to spend more time on identity checks when using travel platforms stands at 78%, a 6% drop from last year.

It’s a similar story with sharing economy platforms like holiday rentals. While 85% of Singaporeans were willing to verify their identities last year, that number has since dropped to 74% in 2025. Meanwhile, global figures showed little change or only a slight decline in people’s willingness to go through identity checks.

The study also found that 74% of Singaporeans see AI-powered scams as a bigger threat to personal security than traditional forms of identity theft, compared to the global average of 69%.

It looked at varying levels of trust in digital security across markets, especially as more people travel and use online platforms to book or manage their trips. /TISG

