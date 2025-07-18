// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Shipping Containers
Photo: Depositphotos/interested(for illustration purposes only)
1 in 3 Singaporeans cuts back on American products spending amid Trump’s tariff move

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Over the past six months, one in three Singaporeans has cut back on spending on American goods and services amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff move on Asian goods, Singapore Business Review reported, citing new survey results from Blackbox’s SensingSG platform which gathered responses from 1,520 Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) from Jul 1 to 8, 2025.

Only 18% said they plan to continue buying US goods as usual, while 44% said they intend to avoid them in the future.

It also showed that 35% of respondents now have a lower opinion of US companies and their products.

When asked to choose between American and Chinese brands in different product categories, more Singaporeans chose Chinese brands in terms of household appliances, motor vehicles, and lifestyle-related services. At the same time, more Singaporeans said they were spending more on local and Chinese products.

Notably, nearly half of the respondents (49%) said their view of Trump had worsened because of the tariffs, while only 30% said their opinion of him had improved.

Despite this shift in sentiment, confidence at home remained strong. Nine in 10 Singaporeans said the city-state is heading in the right direction, and 89% said they were satisfied with Singapore’s current conditions.

Nearly nine in 10 (86%) also rated national economic conditions positively, while 57% said they expect things to improve further in the next year.

Eighty-two per cent of Singaporeans also said they are in good shape financially, with 57% saying they are better off now than a year ago. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

