Singaporeans in Saudi Arabia urged to stay vigilant after deadly missile strikes, says Zaqy Mohamad

Anna Maria Romero | October 12, 2026 2 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Zaqy Mohamad

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Zaqy Mohamad, Singapore’s Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs, issued a statement after the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia’s international airport on Saturday (Oct 10). Aside from expressing deep sadness amid the fatalities and injuries that resulted after a Houthi missile slammed into King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Mr Zaqy also warned Singaporeans in the area to stay vigilant. “Every innocent life matters. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure cannot be justified. We hope for an end to the violence and for peace and stability to prevail in the region,” he wrote.

The Acting Minister acknowledged the concerns Singaporeans have expressed, particularly those who have loved ones in Saudi Arabia or intend to go on pilgrimage (Umrah). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. "I urge Singaporeans, including our pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, to remain vigilant, follow MFA's travel advisories, and eRegister with MFA,” he added. Facebook screengrab/ Zaqy Mohamad Houthi attacks Beginning on Oct 6, after a renewed offensive by the government of Yemen together with Saudi Arabia to reclaim territory, Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, have intensified attacks.

On that day, two international airports were targeted, killing two and injuring 28. On Oct 7, King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport were struck. This resulted in 36 people injured and three foreign citizens killed. On the following day, a ballistic missile struck King Khalid International Airport, destroying a Saudi Arabian Airlines Airbus A320. One person was killed in the attack, while eight were wounded.

The attack on Oct 10 has been the worst so far, with 12 people killed and 309 injured. The victims in this attack include nationals from Saudi Arabia, the USA, Bangladesh, Egypt and Jordan. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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In coordinated strikes on the same day, a projectile was fired and landed near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Shugadam gas facility and the Tanajib oil refinery were also targeted, causing large fires. On Monday (Oct 12), King Khalid International Airport was hit by a missile once again, striking two terminals and causing a fire in a domestic passenger hall. A Pakistani national was killed, and 11 others were injured. /TISG Read also: Singapore's Acting Muslim Affairs Minister thanks quick-thinking bystander who put out fire started outside mosque