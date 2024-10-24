Home News

Singaporeans favor sustainable travel, but few are willing to pay extra

October 24, 2024
SINGAPORE: A recent report has uncovered a growing interest among Singaporeans in sustainable travel, with 96.4% expressing a desire for more eco-friendly options. However, despite this enthusiasm, only 41% are willing to pay a premium for such experiences.

The report, released by Trip.com, reveals that of those open to paying more for sustainable travel, only one in five would spend up to 5% above the regular cost. This finding underscores the challenge of aligning eco-conscious preferences with consumer spending habits.

Travelers from the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, show a higher willingness to pay for sustainable travel compared to those in North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In the Asia-Pacific, around 30% of travelers decline to pay extra for eco-friendly options, while the figure rises significantly in other regions, with 53% in North America, 49.4% in Europe, and 47.3% in the Middle East & Africa.

The report also highlights that Singaporean travelers are increasingly seeking sustainable travel options online. Nearly six in 10 expect clear labels indicating eco-friendly choices, as well as practical tips for making their trips more sustainable.

While the demand for sustainable travel is high, the reluctance to pay more suggests a gap between aspirations and actions, which may pose challenges for the travel industry in promoting more eco-conscious options.

