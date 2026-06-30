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Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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(FB screengrab/ Jamus Lim)
Singapore Politics
2 min.Read

Singaporeans divided over attendance of WP MPs at Pink Dot

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Pink Dot, the city-state’s most well-known Pride event to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA community, was held this year on June 27 at Hong Lim Park.

Although Workers’ Party Members of Parliament (WP MP) have attended the event for some years now, when Assoc Prof Jamus Lim posted about it, he received some pushback from Singaporeans commenting on social media.

He wrote that he and his fellow Sengkang MPs, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua, had gone to Pink Dot 18. He acknowledged that since the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises consensual sex between men, in January 2023, it was “an important step in removing a source of state discrimination against LGBTQ individuals,” but added that “those within the community still face issues of recognition and bias within various spaces, including many touched by public policy.”

He also wrote that work still remains in ensuring justice and equality for all Singaporeans, including those who are represented by the WP MPs in Sengkang, although fellow MP Abdul Muhaimin was notably absent.

Assoc Prof Lim added that he, Ms He, and Mr Chua had attended the event not just to show support to the community, but also to learn about the challenges that they continue to face.

“But we were also reminded about how, at its heart, Pink Dot is also about the freedom to love and diverse families. Many (dare I say most) social circles, including our own close family and friends, have LGBTQ individuals within. We cherish and accept them, because it isn’t our business who they choose to fall in love with. By extension, the LGBTQ community is part of our larger Singaporean family, and one that we must enfold into our lives, our society, and our economy,” he wrote.

Also seen at Pink Dot 18was People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio), who also attended the event in 2024.

What Singaporeans are saying

As Singapore is widely considered to be socially and culturally conservative, including when it comes to family values, some commenters on Assoc Prof Lim’s post disagreed with him, though others thanked the MPs for attending, and even for bringing along their families.

“I would think politicians should stay out of such an event. Not everyone agrees & supports the Pink Dot event. A politician must be seen as neutral & non-biased,” a commenter wrote.

“It’s a statement of anti-establishment. We’ve seen this happening in other countries over and over again. It’s certainly not good for Singapore,” opined another.

Others, however, said they were glad to see the MPs there.

“Thank you for the support! If we really seek to be a global nexus and city, we need to be truly world-class in embracing diverse talent and perspectives,” wrote one.

Another added, “It was great seeing you! Congratulations on the successful CEC and all the best in the upcoming sittings!”

“We are all Bros & Sisters – and it’s wonderful to see you, Bro Jamus, bringing your family to such a loving place,” commented a third.

Some even pointed out that legally recognising LGBTQIA families might even improve Singapore’s historic low fertility rate. /TISG

Read also: Thousands, including PAP MPs, WP MPs and Li Huanwu, gather to celebrate Pink Dot 2025

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