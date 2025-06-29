// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 4, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pink Dot SG FB
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Thousands, including PAP MPs, WP MPs and Li Huanwu, gather to celebrate Pink Dot 2025

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Thousands of supporters gathered at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (28 June) for the 17th edition of Pink Dot SG, Singapore’s annual rally in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s theme, “Different Stories, Same Love,” set the tone for a warm atmosphere as participants waved pink flags, posed for photos, and shared personal stories celebrating love in all its forms.

The event, a fixture in Singapore’s civic calendar, saw a presence from both sides of the political aisle. From the People’s Action Party (PAP), Potong Pasir SMC MP Alex Yeo and Sembawang GRC MP Ng Shi Xuan were seen mingling with attendees.

The Workers’ Party (WP) was represented by Sengkang GRC MPs Louis Chua and He Ting Ru, both of whom declined to speak to the media.

Among the crowd were familiar faces including Li Huanwu and his husband Heng Yirui. Mr Li, the son of Lee Hsien Yang and grandson of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ rights in recent years.

See also  "Within our shores, we must also stay united, look out for one another": Lee Hsien Loong in World War II remembrance post
513823106 18519572500012619 4145362712514626393 n
Photo: Pink Dot SG FB

Speaking to the media, Pink Dot spokesman Clement Tan said this year’s rally aimed to look beyond the present and inspire future generations. A highlight of the afternoon was the unveiling of a time capsule on site, containing nearly 70 items donated by community members — from jewellery and clothing to letters and mementos.

“This time capsule serves as a reminder of the love and resilience that has carried us this far,” Mr Tan said, “We want to send a message of hope to future Singaporeans: that all forms of love are valid and that our relationships should be celebrated equally.”

The capsule will remain sealed until 2050, when organisers hope it will be opened as a testament to how far Singapore has come in embracing diversity.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore News

Service 53M route to be extended to Kovan Hub from Oct 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: Getting to Kovan Hub is about to get...
International

US senator pushes plan to hit China where it hurts if Taiwan is threatened

WASHINGTON: As tensions continue to simmer in the Taiwan...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Service 53M route to be extended to Kovan Hub from Oct 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: Getting to Kovan Hub is about to get...

Canadian Chinese claims tourists in SG are ‘ruder & more entitled’ than anywhere else

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user took to the platform to...

Do Chinese Singaporeans still ‘tell’ people to eat before they dig in?

SINGAPORE: A non-Singaporean wondered about a custom they observed...

Woman proves that SG is one of the safest places in the world by leaving her phone at Chinatown MRT station

SINGAPORE: Singapore is known all over the world for...

Business

Singapore home buyers face losses and bank interest payments as Johor projects are abandoned

SINGAPORE: Singapore home buyers who have invested in Johor...

Most Singapore business leaders believe mastering AI is crucial but 80% of employees unfamiliar with agent-based AI

SINGAPORE: A majority of Singapore business leaders and employees...

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //