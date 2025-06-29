Thousands, including PAP MPs, WP MPs and Li Huanwu, gather to celebrate Pink Dot 2025

SINGAPORE: Thousands of supporters gathered at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (28 June) for the 17th edition of Pink Dot SG, Singapore’s annual rally in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s theme, “Different Stories, Same Love,” set the tone for a warm atmosphere as participants waved pink flags, posed for photos, and shared personal stories celebrating love in all its forms.

The event, a fixture in Singapore’s civic calendar, saw a presence from both sides of the political aisle. From the People’s Action Party (PAP), Potong Pasir SMC MP Alex Yeo and Sembawang GRC MP Ng Shi Xuan were seen mingling with attendees.

The Workers’ Party (WP) was represented by Sengkang GRC MPs Louis Chua and He Ting Ru, both of whom declined to speak to the media.

Among the crowd were familiar faces including Li Huanwu and his husband Heng Yirui. Mr Li, the son of Lee Hsien Yang and grandson of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ rights in recent years.

Speaking to the media, Pink Dot spokesman Clement Tan said this year’s rally aimed to look beyond the present and inspire future generations. A highlight of the afternoon was the unveiling of a time capsule on site, containing nearly 70 items donated by community members — from jewellery and clothing to letters and mementos.

“This time capsule serves as a reminder of the love and resilience that has carried us this far,” Mr Tan said, “We want to send a message of hope to future Singaporeans: that all forms of love are valid and that our relationships should be celebrated equally.”

The capsule will remain sealed until 2050, when organisers hope it will be opened as a testament to how far Singapore has come in embracing diversity.