Tuesday, August 26, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
Daughter taking care of an elderly woman crossing the street
Photo: Depositphotos/toa55(for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singaporeans divided on issue of seniors singing together in Chinatown

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: After it was reported in the news that several elderly men and women gather every night at Pagoda Street in Chinatown, there were mixed reactions from commenters in Singapore across different social platforms.

Last week, Shin Min Daily News reported that the group of seniors who regularly sing their hearts out near the Chinatown MRT exit have speakers, projectors, and musical instruments, which means that they can cause quite a racket.

Unfortunately, the Chinese-language daily added that the amount of noise the group makes affects nearby businesses, as customers, understandably, leave when it gets too loud.

The authorities have had to be called in, and it has gotten somewhat quieter, and the group no longer meets every night.

Interestingly, Singaporeans commenting on the issue online have been divided, with some saying that they see nothing wrong with senior citizens getting together to sing, especially as it serves an important purpose since it gives the elderly opportunities to socialise.

A Reddit user who shared an article from Mothership about the issue tended to be sympathetic towards the group of seniors, writing, “I really hope that some compromise can be made with regards to this. I feel like the singing gives a lot of colour and character to Chinatown.”

Another agreed, but said that the seniors should tamp it down a little. “Public singing is fine, but if they also bring speakers, projectors, and musical instruments in areas that are not very spacious, that’s a bit overkill.”

“Agree they have to try to contain the enthusiasm… just get someone to talk to them to chill a bit after a certain time,” a commenter chimed in.

A Reddit user who goes to Chinatown frequently said that what they find most bothersome is that their “moves and songs are ancient.”

Honestly, that place is noisy on its own, even without the old folks. I felt that it’s a clash of cultures more than noise and affecting business,” they added.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user wrote, “They don’t gather there every day and don’t spend long hours singing together. To the elderly, such gatherings are great opportunities to enjoy themselves together. Should be more tolerant and let them enjoy their activities.”

“Why not provide them proper space at the community centre, let them enjoy while not disturbing the businesses,” one suggested.

Other commenters, however, were less tolerant.

“You condone this, wait till they start public dancing at 6 a.m. in your neighbourhood,” warned one.

“Just fingers crossed, they are not going to cross over into neighbourhoods with their loud music and incessant dancing,” a Reddit user wrote.

“One of the classic situations of old people’s entitlement, akin to uncles playing their videos on max volume in public transport… People will let them off because they are old,” groused another.

“Such a gathering of people in a public space probably needs an official licence first, so if they don’t have them, it’s only right that authorities come to disperse them,” a Facebook user added. /TISG

