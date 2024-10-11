SINGAPORE: A netizen who used to work as a flight attendant wrote a post on Reddit to say that Singaporeans “are not as bad as we think”.

U/xaviercullen wrote that they were responding to another recent post where commenters had pointed out that serving Singaporeans is difficult.

The former flight attendant wrote that they believe the reputation Singaporeans have acquired for being difficult to please, over-demanding, complaining and self-entitled is a misconception.

Their own experience has been different, with interactions with Singaporeans being usually pleasant, though there were exceptions, which is perhaps not unexpected with any nationality.

However, they never dreaded Singaporean passengers, they added, and had more positive than negative experiences.

In contrast, the post author shared that there are three other nationalities the crew does not enjoy serving, and the rate of sick leave or MCs that crew members take get higher for flights scheduled to a particular country.

U/xaviercullen also shared that when they were new to the job, the service stressed them out and a Singaporean woman on board offered comfort and reassurance, saying, “Don’t worry, take your time, you’re doing good. Please don’t be stressed.”

In return, they treated that passenger extra well and have never forgotten her.

“I think people who say Singaporeans are hard to please and demanding have not served people from other nationalities,” the post author wrote, adding that they have never heard any flight attendant put Singaporeans on the list of passengers they fear most.

Reddit users commenting on the post tended to agree with the former cabin crew, saying that Singaporeans are generally respectful to those in authority and are “fuss-free” compared to people from other countries.

One commenter called Singaporeans “reasonably chill, biddable, and amenable to following the instructions of service staff.” While they might gripe loudly, they still do what they’re told in order to keep things moving.

The post author agreed, and added that they found Singaporeans to be compliant, while people from other countries tend to challenge and ask why.

Another Reddit user chimed in to say that Singaporeans are quite pragmatic, especially when it comes to following what the flight crew tells them to do, which is usually related to safety.

One commenter even noted how they know Singaporeans who prepare gift bags for the flight crew.

/TISG

Read also: Singapore Airlines soars to victory in 2024 with the World’s Best Cabin Crew AWARD!