Singaporeans agree with Manpower Minister that public spaces are for everyone, but say public decorum is needed when domestic workers gather together

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Wednesday (February 4), Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said that while specific spaces are being piloted for migrant domestic workers (MDWs) to gather together on their rest days, everyone must be aware that public spaces are meant to be shared by all.

“Even as we encourage MDWs to be considerate when using public spaces and endeavour to provide alternative gathering spaces for them, we do need to recognise that public spaces are shared by everyone, including MDWs on their rest days,” said Dr Tan.

While many who commented on the minister’s remark agreed with the principle that no one should be excluded from public spaces, they pointed out the need for domestic workers to be mindful and respectful of everyone else sharing these spaces.

Around 4.4% to 5% of Singapore’s population is made up of MDWs, or as many as one in 20. They often congregate in the same spots on their days off, such as East Coast Park and Lucky Plaza. This has given rise to complaints from Singaporeans, specifically regarding noise and littering, and even filming TikTok dances.

Diana Pang, Member of Parliament for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, had filed a question regarding the measures taken by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) concerning these types of complaints from residents, as well as whether or not alternative spaces for MDWs are being considered by the government.

In a written reply, Dr Tan said that the places where the MDWs regularly gather are regularly monitored and that MOM coordinates with community partners and agencies to stay on top of issues that arise.

Importantly, he wrote that there are community spaces in Clementi and Paya Lebar that are being piloted as gathering places for MDWs on their days off.

The minister added that the government will continue to explore alternative spaces for MDWs to congregate.

Netizens commenting on Dr Tan’s reply agreed with the need to balance the needs of residents and MDWs, but underlined the need for public decorum.

“Mr Tan, what we’re asking for is a little respect for us citizens. Yes, they should have the freedom to rest and play, but at the same time, when they do it, please consider the culture, mannerisms, expressions, families’ (need for) peace and quiet, and especially when they are enjoying themselves, the noises and music, giggles and screaming could affect the surrounding residents. Music to them is noise to others,” one wrote.

“Go to East Coast Park on a weekend and see for yourself… you might be surprised to find that they leave their rubbish behind after using the area,” a commenter chimed in.

“Not when they are disturbing the peace. Some bring amplifiers and microphones to sing,” shared another.

“I do agree they need to unwind, but they can’t create noise pollution and litter around. They sometimes block walkways, and we can’t even move… We too are having our off day,” wrote a Facebook user.

“As long as they clean up after themselves and do not misbehave like starting brawls, etc. I see no harm in them hanging out in public places. We are a small city with not much open spaces. They need to enjoy their days off, too!” wrote one.

“Self-responsibility and respect for the spaces used, then it’s all good,” added another. /TISG

