Singaporean woman loses S$4,600 in online scratch-off lottery scam by foreign livestreamer

SINGAPORE: A local woman lost S$4,600, scammed by a foreign livestreamer in an online “scratch-off lottery”. The woman reported the incident to the police after becoming a victim of the scam, which targets Singaporeans on Facebook and conducts live broadcasts every one or two days.

The live broadcast emphasised that the rules of the lottery were just to “scratch and win” and also promised a double refund if one missed three times in a row. People were drawn to this broadcast due to its large lottery prize of S$2 million.

How did the scam work?

According to reports, existing customers of the livestream placed a bet of S$300 per ticket, while new customers only needed to place S$100 to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket. For each draw, the prize ranges from S$500 to S$50,000. The winners of each draw would split the prize money, with the livestreamer claiming they could collect their winnings within 10 minutes.

The female victim saw the Facebook page at the beginning of this month, and she became curious because many locals were participating. She then put her S$300 bet, making the payment via PayNow.

She did not win any prizes in the first round of scratch-offs, so she transferred another S$300, but failed yet again. She gambled S$2,000 once more after the livestreamer promised to double the refund if she did not win any prizes in the next draws.

After the third round of scratch-offs, each participant received an equal share of S$20,000. The female victim waited for her prize to arrive, but received no response from the livestreamer. Suspecting communication had been cut off by the livestreamer, she reported the case to the authorities.

Unfortunately for her, the livestreamer contacted her the next day and asked for a S$2,000 withdrawal fee before she could get her prize. The victim succumbed to this, eagerly wanting to get back her principal and interest.



The scammer did not stop there and asked the victim to pay an international remittance fee of 3% of the total prize money.

The woman now realised that she had been scammed and didn’t make any further payments.

Singapore laws on scams and illegal gambling

At first, the victim said that she was unaware that this type of online gambling was illegal. Even though she has reported the scam to the police, she is also worried that she may face penalties for participating in such activities.

In Singapore, gambling is banned unless licensed or given special permission.

Furthermore, Singapore is strengthening its efforts to fight scams by implementing the Protection from Scams Act 2025. This bill aims to help people who are scammed. It came into effect on July 1 this year.