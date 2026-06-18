Singaporean woman facing 2 years’ jail for trafficking Kpods and 7 vape-related offences had her charges removed after dying of heart failure

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean woman who was facing several vape-related charges, including trafficking Kpods containing the controlled substance etomidate, has had all charges against her formally removed following her death.

Low Hui Mei died of heart failure. Her lawyer, S S Dhillon, informed the court of her death on June 16, after which the charges against her were abated, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported. Under Singapore law, criminal proceedings end when an accused person dies before a conviction or acquittal is reached.

Arrest followed the crackdown on Kpods

Low was first charged in October 2025, shortly after Singapore tightened laws against etomidate abuse through Kpods — vape pods containing the sedative drug.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said officers were alerted after police detained Low during checks along King George’s Avenue in Jalan Besar. Officers found 11 electronic vaporisers and 101 vape pods in her possession.

Tests later confirmed that the pods contained etomidate, a substance that had recently been brought under stricter controls due to growing concerns over its abuse.

One of the most serious allegations against Low was that she trafficked 100 etomidate-filled pods, an offence that carried a possible jail term of between two and 10 years.

Multiple drug and vape-related allegations

Apart from the trafficking charge, Low also faced allegations of possessing etomidate at the void deck of Block 7 King George’s Avenue.

She was further accused of consuming etomidate despite having a previous conviction for methamphetamine consumption, an offence that subjects repeat drug offenders to heavier penalties.

Court documents also showed that she allegedly advertised and offered vapes for sale through WhatsApp. Several other charges were linked to the promotion and sale of vape-related products.

At the time of her arrest, Singapore authorities had been stepping up enforcement against both illegal vaping products and Kpods, which have become a serious concern due to their drug content and ease of concealment.

Legal proceedings concluded without determining her guilt or innocence

Singapore has taken a particularly firm stance against Kpods, treating etomidate-related offences more seriously as reports of abuse increased. Authorities are targeting users and those suspected of distributing or promoting such products.

With Low’s death, however, the legal proceedings have come to an end without the court determining her guilt or innocence.

When a person dies before a verdict is reached, the courts formally discontinue proceedings because there is no longer an accused person to stand trial.

Singapore will continue efforts to crack down on illegal vaping and drug-linked products, while ensuring legal processes are followed to their conclusion whenever possible.

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