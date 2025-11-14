Singaporean woman believes fiancé was ‘under a spell’ when he left her for another woman in Thailand

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman turned to Reddit for advice after her fiancé of 10 years suddenly ended their relationship and allegedly moved to Thailand with another woman.

In her post on the r/sgdatingscene subreddit on Thursday (Nov 13), the woman shared that everything happened too quickly for her to process. She recalled that it was only earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, when her partner proposed to her during a trip to Venice, Italy. At the time, she believed their relationship was secure and their future together was certain.

The couple had even secured a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat and made the down payment, which made her feel confident that they were set for life. But just months later, everything changed.

On their anniversary, Oct 31, she noticed something was different about him.

“We went out for a nice dinner date at our favourite place and he just seemed not himself and quiet,” she recalled. “It felt like he was not interested and seeing all the happy couples around us made me so upset. One thing led to another, and we ended up arguing, which I thought was fine because we are the kind of couple that argues all the time but always makes up. But suddenly, he just got up and left, leaving me at the restaurant all alone.”

After that night, she tried to contact him several times, reaching out to his family and friends as well, but no one replied. About a week later, people close to him told her to “forget about him and move on.”

“At this point, I was crying almost every minute and stayed in my bed for days, unable to do anything else,” she wrote. “Nobody could or wanted to help me. He just left without any explanation.”

Desperate to find out what had happened, she began searching for any trace of him online. Eventually, she stumbled upon one of his friends’ Instagram accounts and discovered that he was at Siam Diu, a Thai-themed nightclub, singing with another woman in his arms.

A few days later, she also received an email from Netflix informing her of a new login from Thailand, which strengthened her suspicions.

When she went to his family home to confront them, his brothers scolded her and told her to stop “bothering them.” His mother, however, agreed to speak to her privately.

“Only his mother took me outside to talk and said he has moved on and found a new girl, a Thai girl, and is currently with her in Thailand. She told me to move on and not to try to get him back because it will not work.”

The woman also said that she is convinced her fiancé is under a “spell” because of how abruptly his behaviour changed.

“He was never into Siam Diu or heavy drinking whenever he was with me, but now it seems like it is his life,” she wrote.

“What I heard about her is that she is in her 30s, married, but trying to get a divorce. My fiancé is assisting her by hiring a lawyer, and they recently got matching tattoos with crowns and the words ‘my king’ for her and ‘my queen’ for him.”

She added that she cannot find any other explanation for his sudden transformation. “It’s literally driving me crazy and depressed, which is why I am going down this path as a last resort.”

“I love him so much with every fibre of my being, and it just hurts to type all this out. But at this point I am truly desperate. I cannot see myself moving on as long as there are still options available.”

Unsure of what to do, she asked the Reddit community for advice: “Please help me. I need to get my fiancé back. Anyone experienced with love rituals and potions? Are they effective?”

“Pick up your self-esteem and keep your dignity at least.”

Rather than offering advice on how to break the supposed ‘spell’ her fiancé is under, many commenters told her to let go and move on.

One said, “From one girl to another, gather what self-respect you have and move on. This is beyond fixable, even if he returns, you won’t ever fully trust him not to do this again.”

Another commented, “Sorry that this happened to you but you can’t be serious about trying to get him back with love spells… Pick up your self-esteem and keep your dignity at least.”

A third wrote, “Whether it’s spelt or not, he’s not at your mercy to fix him. What you’re doing essentially is to control the narrative of his life when it’s clear to you that his actions no longer align with the promises in the past.”

They added, “If you love him, please let him go, and most importantly, forgive yourself for believing and loving him, let yourself go too…”

