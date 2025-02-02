SINGAPORE: A Singaporean expressed frustration on social media after being charged $70.95 for a basic consultation at a general practitioner (GP) clinic.

On Saturday (Feb 1), he posted anonymously on the SGWhispers Facebook page, questioning whether such pricing was ‘normal’ during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period. “It was less than 5 mins [of] consultation for fever and stomach upset issue[s],” he said.

Although the receptionist informed him of the fee upfront, he decided to go ahead with the visit since he was already ‘feeling so sick’. He didn’t want to ‘waste time and energy’ searching for another clinic. “I was aware that I have the option to walk away… [but] clinics are few during CNY, and the next available clinic is much further. Sigh!” he wrote.

“He sacrificed his holiday to look after patients”

His post sparked discussions among netizens, with some agreeing that higher fees during CNY are expected due to holiday surcharges.

One netizen said, “Doctor sacrifice his CNY, reasonable, ah.” Another wrote, “Lawyers charge much more, and people don’t say anything. Doctors take years to study. And he sacrificed his holiday to look after patients, putting himself at risk of getting sick.”

Others even felt that the price wasn’t that expensive. One netizen said, “70 is damn cheap for a holiday consult.” Another shared, “The nearest clinic near me usually charges $50 for consultation, so $70.95 during CNY is pretty reasonable to me.”

Still, some netizens sympathized with the Singaporean’s frustration and advised him to avoid the clinic next time if he wasn’t comfortable with the pricing.

One commented, “Sorry to hear that. Maybe avoid his clinic for the next time. We can’t change people. We can choose to walk away and make different choices, though. Because if you bring up the price thing [he’s] just gonna be like, ‘This is my clinic; I’m the man here’ and all. So just avoid him. I’m sure you would find someone who fits your budget and needs.”

CNA reported on Jan 27 that the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has reminded businesses to be transparent about any price hikes during the holiday season. This is in response to concerns about festive pricing.

They urged food establishments and other service providers to clearly inform customers or display their fees upfront to prevent misunderstandings and help consumers make informed choices.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)