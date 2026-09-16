Food | 2 m read

Singaporean upset after being charged S$6.70 for economy rice meal

Anna Maria Romero | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to a popular complaint group on social media after being charged S$6.70 for a cai png or economy rice meal. Netizens commenting on his post, however, pointed out that the price may have been justified. In a Sep 10 post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the post author wrote that he had bought one small chicken drumstick and about five pieces of meat, plus a serving of rice, at a Chinese mixed-rice stall at a coffee shop in Canberra.

He also wrote that the total came up to S$6.70, but added that the sale had not been keyed in. When he paid, he was not given a receipt, and when he asked for it, his meal was keyed in manually, and his receipt was printed and given to him. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “What kind of boss would have an employee like that? Seriously! (I'm so rich!)” he wrote. A number of commenters on his post told him that they found the cai fan’s pricing relatively reasonable, especially since he had two meat selections.

“Looks OK… nowadays food prices are not cheap,” a netizen told him. “Aiya, drumstick $3.50, meat $2.50, rice $0.70 loh. This is the norm for 2026 ah,” one wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The post author argued, however, that the “drumstick is too small.” “If you choose 2 simple veg like plain caixin & plain cabbage plus curry chicken will be $3.60/$3.80 elsewhere. Sometimes hawkers throw in black mushrooms in cabbage or put minced meat in steamed egg, then it will cost more. So ask before ordering,” a Facebook user commented.

Another wrote, “Choose all meats sure expensive la, want good and cheap? Cook yourself la…”

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