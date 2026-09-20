Food | 2 m read

‘Give properly!’ Singapore TikToker calls out McDonald’s over tiny amount of sauce on Filet-O-Fish

Anna Maria Romero | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A local content creator has gone viral for holding the fast food giant McDonald’s accountable in a video from earlier this week. The TikToker cheddok (@cheddok) went viral this week after showing her order of Fillet-o-Fish that had three small blobs of tartar sauce in it. “Wat a stingy from MacDonald!” she wrote in the caption to her 14-second video. Addressing the fast food company, she told them they only have two options: to provide a component in their food offerings, or not. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“You want to give, or you don’t want to give,” she said directly. “If you want to give, give properly.” And if they don’t want to give, then they should not give at all, she added with obvious exasperation, appearing to throw down her sandwich and telling McDonald’s they should just eat it if they were just going to serve it “like that.”

Oof. Fortunately, in a follow-up video, she said that McDonald’s has since reached out and refunded the S$9.90 she paid for her meal, and she thanked the fast food company for responding to her video. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. No one gets upset like an Auntie gets upset. And her Sept 14 video, which now has over 970,000 views, appears to have resonated with many.

Users on the platform shared photos of their orders, which had small portions of cheese or empty buns. Others had small meat patties, missing top buns, or servings of French fries that were barely full.

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"Even the large fries are half the amount,” one wrote. “Yes, I ordered the curry McChicken burger the other day. It was so similar. Regret ordering,” added another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A commenter lamented, “One time McDonald's gave me the bread, the lettuce, and sauce but no patty.” “I personally feel that these past few years, McDonald's service standards dropped,” another wrote. /TISG Read also: “50 cents a lot of money." Netizens respond to paying more for extra sauce at McDonald's