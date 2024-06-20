SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who complained in an online forum about a female foreigner got “pwnd” by others, as his attempt to shame her appears to have backfired.

Screenshots from a “private condo forum” of the exchanges between a netizen named “Mike” and others were posted on Hardware Zone on Monday (June 17).

Mike gets the ball rolling by saying that he saw “another expat woman” using her bicycle in the covered walkway of a condominium. Upon seeing her, he told her this is prohibited on condo grounds.

And while he was technically right about cycling being disallowed on walkways, how he tackled the issue did not go over well with commenters on his post.

Several commenters questioned his need to identify the woman he spoke to as an “expat,” with one asking how this was relevant and another warning him to be “careful” with his language.

She also questioned his need to notify others of his interaction with her.

Another commenter asked how Mike knew the woman was an expat, adding in jest that he assumed she showed him her Employment Pass so he could verify this claim.

One asked if a “non-expat” woman would have been allowed to use her bike on the walkway.

A sarcastic forum member called Mike his hero, adding that the woman should be “caned and shamed” and that he would have a trophy made for him, which would be given at a presentation ceremony.

This was in reference to an earlier incident where Mike recommended that a young boy be “caned and shamed,” another commenter wrote about. She also said he wondered what Mike’s sentence toward the “legal expat woman” would be.

One commenter meanwhile suggested that Mike live on a deserted island or “find a full-time job to give others some space.”

Among all the commenters, only one seemed to side with Mike, saying that the bike could threaten children, whose eyes could be poked by a bike’s handlebars. She further urged everyone to read the resident’s guide and follow the rules.

While the Building and Construction Authority has said that condominiums are essentially managed on self-governance, residents must live according to the rules and regulations that are decided on together.

All disputes must be resolved privately between all parties involved. /TISG

