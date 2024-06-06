Insulting or no big deal? French expat allegedly called Singapore people “lifeless”

SINGAPORE: An expat’s alleged comment that people seen in Singapore are “lifeless” has sparked mixed reactions as to whether the remark is insulting or a personal opinion that shouldn’t ruffle feathers.

The remark was recounted by Reddit user ‘thesuperpoodle’ on the Expat Singapore subreddit. “Overheard some expats criticising Singapore publicly and making fun of the people,” the Redditor wrote, “Few expats were being uncultured. French lady spoke about how the people are “lifeless”, walking in and out of malls.”

In a lengthy comment, the Redditor said they are unsure whether the woman’s opinion was justified. Providing more context, they recalled: “We were at a mall, and the lady made that inference after she saw people walking in and out of the mall. Some of these people were probably walking into the mall to seek refuge from the heat, some of them were probably exiting the mall for sunlight and fresh air.”

The netizen said that it was a “normal Saturday,” but the expat “might have been expecting to witness something more dynamic and energetic (like people singing and dancing through the doors).”

Pointing out that other places like Sentosa would offer more “life,” so to speak, the Redditor opined: “I do think perhaps her expectations were misguided and hence it didn’t align with reality. Perhaps she was disappointed (?) and made an insensitive and invalid remark in public that was a little too loud to be meant for just her friends’ consumption.

“Instead of dealing with the discomfort of having to adjust her expectations, it was probably easier for her to lash out on others for not living up to her expectations.”

They added: “It is also illogical to generalise and assume that the behaviour people exhibited at malls would be what she would see island-wide (across all settings, and occasions).”

Having said that, however, the Redditor acknowledged, “who knows, the people she saw at the mall might have been expats or visitors from other countries. They might have even been people from her own country. Best not to judge a book by its cover.”

Another Reddit user, an expat who uses the handle ‘itsWednesday’, asserted that the “lifeless” comment was not respectful. While acknowledging that the woman could have been a citizen herself, they opined: “Expats complain about locals and locals complain about expats. This is reality. But at the end of the day we are guests in this country so we shouldn’t air any gripes in public. That’s just rude.”

Others online felt that the expat’s remark could have been an innocuous comment made in jest. Some argued that it was no big deal, viewing it as merely a personal opinion rather than a factual statement.

As the debate continues, the incident highlights the sensitivity required in navigating cultural differences and the importance of mutual respect among diverse communities. Whether viewed as an offensive remark or a benign personal opinion, the expat’s comment has undoubtedly stirred a conversation about cultural perceptions and the nuances of living as a guest in a foreign country.

TISG/