Singaporean says he’s not having kids due to high cost of living and climate change: ‘Don’t see much hope for this world’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: With climate change worsening and the cost of living rising, some young Singaporeans are starting to question whether having children still makes sense. One man recently shared his personal reasons for choosing to stay child-free, sparking a wider conversation online.

Posting on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Sunday (June 22), he explained that he has been leaning towards not having children due to various concerns, including climate change, financial pressures, and the rapid rise of AI and automation. He noted that each year brings new temperature records, and the effects of global warming are becoming more obvious.

At the same time, advancements in technology have made job security feel less certain, even for skilled workers.

“Basically don’t see much hope for this world. Those people who keep saying environmental factor is not a concern you are too shallow. Don’t you experience rising temps every year?” he continued.

- Advertisement -

He also pointed out that getting around with kids has become more difficult. Cars have become a “luxury” for many families, and public transport isn’t much better. The MRT, he said, is often “jam-packed like sardines”.

Beyond the practical concerns, he added that the emotional rewards of parenthood often come with a reality check. While children may be adorable and “cute” in their early years, he felt that this stage is short-lived, and the demands of parenting only grow over time.

Seeking more insights, he invited others in the online community to share their reasons for choosing to have children or remain child-free.

“Ultimately there’s no right or wrong in this and both sides are respected for making their decisions,” he said. “I still have many friends choosing to have kids. Whenever I talked about these issues, they agree to the problems and they have no answers to them as well. Would like to discuss more here and hear more of the other side of the story as well.”

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think everyone needs to have kids. It’s a choice.”

In the thread, quite a few Redditors agreed that raising kids in today’s economy is tough. One even pointed out the upside of staying child-free, saying, “You will save S$300-500k from costs of bringing up a kid. Think people kinda figured out kids are expensive not only in terms of cost but also time. I love kids though and it’s easy to be a godparent or hand out with friends who have kids.”

Another added, “In Singapore, best not to have kids. Because parents and system are too competitive. From 3 yo start to enrichment and whatnot all the way to university.”

Others approached the topic from a more philosophical or emotional angle. A few noted that if you really strip it down, there isn’t a purely logical reason to have children.

One commented, “It’s just pure instinct and selfishness, if you really break it down. I want kids so that they can take care of me when I’m old. I want more kids so that they have each other when I’m gone. I can pass my legacy down to them, and not donate to some randos. I like the idea of a happy family. I want kids so that the grandparents will be happy. Etc etc.”

- Advertisement -

That said, not everyone agreed with the decision to skip parenthood. Some parents in the thread shared their own reflections, acknowledging that while having children doesn’t always make sense, especially given the rising costs and pressures, it can still be one of life’s most meaningful experiences.

One shared, “As a parent, all I can say is: if you overthink all the possible rational reasons not to have kids, no amount of argument and reasoning will change your mind. To put it crudely, there is no logical reason to have kids at all in our current world as it is.”

They continued, “Parenting is a special stage/side-quest in life. For the record, I’m not against living your whole life without experiencing parenting, nothing wrong with that, and I don’t think everyone needs to have kids. It’s a choice. If you have them, enjoy it for all it’s worth, all the pains and joys.”

More married Singaporeans are remaining child-free compared to 20 years ago

Singaporeans these days have become increasingly cautious about starting a family, and the numbers reflect this growing trend. According to the Department of Statistics, 15 per cent of resident ever-married women (currently married, divorced, or widowed) aged between 40 and 49 had no children in 2024. This figure is more than twice the 7.1 per cent documented back in 2004.

A report by Yahoo! also pointed out that this shift is largely driven by concerns about affordability. Many young Singaporeans feel that the rising cost of living and skyrocketing property prices make it difficult to start a family. On top of that, emotional readiness is also a growing concern. More young adults are aware of the time, responsibility, and long-term commitment that come with raising a child, and so they’re now thinking more carefully before taking that step.

Read also: ‘I’m still her child and I have feelings too’: Daughter says her mum favours siblings who give more money, even though she covers most family expenses

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)