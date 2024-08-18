SINGAPORE: Beyond the tough job market and the pressure to meet employers’ sky-high expectations, job seekers now also have to contend with ‘ghost job’ postings. These fake ads for positions that don’t even exist are popping up more frequently, and one Singaporean is fed up with how these deceptive practices are disrupting the hiring scene in the city-state.

In a post on r/askSingapore, the Singaporean highlighted the growing issue of ‘ghost job’ postings, which have become a serious problem for job seekers in recent years.

He wrote, “Companies would create “fake” job postings as a marketing ploy to drive a false narrative that a company is growing and expanding. Candidates would waste time and effort with these dead-ends that would eventually leave them ghosted.”

Even more concerning, he pointed out, is that some companies inflate their application numbers to create the illusion of high demand for a limited number of roles, with the aim of driving down salaries for those positions.

He then asked, “What’s stopping companies from doing these? Do we have any governing body that actually enforces and holds companies accountable? How can genuine job-hunters protect themselves from these highly unethical practices?”

“Ghost jobs should be criminal.”

In the comments section, one Singaporean Redditor said that there is unfortunately nothing he can do about such practices.

He said, “Nothing. There is also a trend now amongst companies that are putting up fake postings only to invite their close family/friends from other countries to join. Then telling MOM that there are no suitable candidates while they auto-bin all resumes.”

Another Redditor shared his own experience of being led on by companies only to find out the position never existed.

He wrote, “I spent a good 10-12 months in the job market during my MBA last year and learned a lot. Another big issue is that many legit jobs actually have no intention of hiring

“They’re posted only to meet policy requirements (MoM and/or Company). The position has already been filled and is a common practice among MNCs. Best practice is to check with any connection you might have in the company about the vacancy. Can save you loads of time.”

A third Redditor added, “Ghost jobs should be criminal… also another point is it keeps current employee on their toe not knowing if their company are looking to replace them. It’s win win win for them using this morally bankrupt strategy.”

How to tell if it’s a ‘ghost job’

Usecanyon, a platform specializing in career advice and tips, has identified four key warning signs to help you determine if a job listing is a ghost job.

#1: The listing was posted ages ago: If a job listing has been up for several months without any updates or changes, it’s a strong indicator that the position is no longer available. Recruiters often refresh or remove listings for active roles, so a stale post could mean the job has already been filled or the company is no longer hiring.

#2: The listing sounds too good to be true: Offers that seem too good to be true—such as ridiculously high salaries or an abundance of perks—might be hiding unrealistic expectations or could be designed to lure in candidates under false pretenses. Always verify the legitimacy of such claims by researching the company and seeking more detailed information about the role.

#3: The listing is too vague about important details: Job listings that lack clear information about job responsibilities, required qualifications, or company background can be a red flag.

#4: You’ve seen this listing too many times: If you spot multiple job postings with identical descriptions and requirements, it could mean they’re being reused or are part of a scam. To verify if the job is real, visit the company’s website or social media to check if they’re actually hiring.

Featured image by Depositphotos