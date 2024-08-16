;
Home News

Singapore worker claims his superior forced leave encashment without consulting him

ByYoko Nicole

August 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker recently revealed on social media that his superior unilaterally decided to cash out his remaining leave without even consulting him.

Posting on r/askSingapore, he explained, “I work for a big foreign bank under contract, planning to clear my leave since I have weeks left but was told by my superior since they approved my encashment that I am not allowed to clear my leave.”

The worker clarified that he was completely left out of this decision, never gave his approval, and wasn’t even aware that such a discussion was taking place.

“Sounds quite absurd that I am forced to encash and am not able to clear my leave, which I thought was my entitlement? Is this allowed? Is this against any MOM or employment policy?”

“It is allowed. You should read your HR policy more in depth.”

Netizens clarified to the worker that leave is essentially “subject” to the company’s approval, meaning the company has the final say on whether or not he can take it. They also pointed out that if he’s nearing the end of his contract, the company might deny leave requests to ensure there’s a smooth handover of responsibilities.

See also  SG worker says his "elitist boss doesn't give career progression and recognition if someone isn't from NTU or NUS"

While it’s definitely shady that the company didn’t even bother to give him a heads-up about this move, netizens urged him to accept that companies can reject leave requests due to “operational needs.”

One netizen added, “Sometimes they need you around for handover purposes, other times, maybe they just want to ensure that you do not start a new job with a competitor while you are supposedly clearing leave. If you start a new job early, you are supposed to be paying the first company to shorten your notice period.”

Another commented, “It is allowed. You should read your HR policy more in depth. Usually it mentions that in event of handover during notice period, employers have the right to cancel or block any leave to ensure proper handover procedures are done.”

Others also questioned why the worker was complaining, noting that many people would actually prefer to ‘encash’ their leave rather than use it.

See also  Employee asks, "Is it normal for boss not to approve leave ‘because it’s applied too early in advance’ while assuring it will be approved?"

One netizen expressed, “I would prefer encashment though – since you’re already leaving there ain’t nothing much for you to do anyway (at least in my case) but yeah i do understand for people who want to leave asap or at least don’t be in company until the very last day.”

Another said, “As long as you’re compensated, everything’s square.”

Read also: Singaporean employee allegedly pressured to resign, with threats to harm future employment opportunities

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Home News

Snaps of rare Oriental Pied Hornbill couple in Toa Payoh go viral

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Mental health awareness has improved while stigma has decreased: IMH study

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Resorts World Sentosa to launch waterfront lifestyle district by 2030

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Personal Finance

Shocking: $3 million won’t cut it for retirement – you need $10 million or more, says Suze Orman

November 21, 2024 Gemma Iso
Celebrity

In the US, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang battles with debt and ill health

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Football: Ogura experiment yields mixed results ahead of AFF Championship

November 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Indonesia takes the crown as the world’s ‘Most Generous Nation’

November 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.