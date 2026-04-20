Singaporean man says girlfriend’s retroactive jealousy turned toxic: ‘She kept unblocking my ex and messaging her’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man is asking netizens if “he should chase” the woman he loves after she ruined their relationship with her “retroactive jealousy.”

In his post on the r/sgdatingscene forum, the 21-year-old said they broke up a week ago because he could no longer tone down her intense jealousy over one of his former partners, his third girlfriend from Thailand.

“My first two weren’t as big of a problem for her as they were people from our country; however, my third ex was someone I met during a trip to Thailand. We were together only for 5-6 months, and the relationship was rocky from the beginning because of long distance,” he explained.

“When she heard about my 3rd ex, that was when her retroactive jealousy turned on, and she became really toxic.”

The man said that his girlfriend “constantly picked fights” with him and insulted him for dating someone from a “country she deemed a lower standard and dirty.” He also claimed that she would take his phone, unblock his ex—whom he had already blocked—and repeatedly message or call her.

He added that she would get “triggered” by his third ex “every two weeks,” and even mentioning “Thailand” would make her blood start boiling.

Though his girlfriend had opened up to him about “how insecure” she is with herself, and he could somehow understand where all of it came from, he said he still “felt really uncomfortable” with how she dealt with her emotions.

Moreover, at the start of the relationship, he said he tried to reassure her by expressing how much he loved her, calling her “the prettiest and smartest girl” he had ever been with, and telling her how happy she made him.

But nothing seemed to work. Eventually, he found himself staying silent whenever she brought up his past.

“She fundamentally changed the chemistry of our relationship. We met back at the start of January, and things started well; we were head over heels for each other, and ever since we hung out the first day, we never missed a day in seeing each other,” he continued.

“[But this] made me so depressed, and I started feeling resentment towards her. Her hurtful words, how she treated me mentally and physically, were all too much. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

At the end of his post, he asked the online community for advice, writing, “I was wondering on what steps to take next. Do I chase her back? Or do I just give up?”

“You deserve better.”

In the comments, Singaporean users were quick to point out that chasing her again would be a bad idea.

One wrote, “This is just the tip of the iceberg, and you’re thinking of chasing her back? Lmao.”

Another commented, “Move on. You deserve better.”

A third asked him, “Dude, are you alright? You are thinking of getting her back??? You should be popping champagne!”

In other news, a groom expressed that he felt upset after his own parents did not give him a red packet on his wedding day.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum on Monday (March 6), he said that growing up, his parents had always emphasised the importance of giving generously at weddings.

Read more: ‘No blessing from my parents’: Groom upset after receiving no Ang Pao at wedding