Singaporean man, in his 50s, gets fined S$6.3K, or 3 months’ jail, for filling his SG car with subsidised RON95 fuel in Johor Bahru

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean car driver whose arrest in Johor over subsidised RON95 petrol made headlines in April has now been fined RM20,000 (S$6,300) after admitting to the offence.

The Independent Singapore previously reported on the case after the man, who is in his 50s, became one of the first motorists arrested under Malaysia’s tougher rules targeting foreign-registered vehicles that buy subsidised RON95 fuel. His arrest sparked widespread support for the rules among Malaysians and Singaporeans, with many saying that those who break another country’s laws should face the consequences.

The case reached its conclusion on July 2 when the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru fined the man RM20,000 (S$6,300), or three months’ jail if he failed to pay. The man pleaded guilty and settled the fine on the same day, the New Straits Times (NST) reported (July 3).

Arrest followed a new enforcement drive

The offence took place on April 9 when enforcement officers from Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) spotted the man filling his Singapore-registered vehicle with subsidised RON95 petrol during Op Tiris 4.0 enforcement at a petrol station in Johor Bahru.

Investigators found he had breached Malaysia’s Control of Supplies Act 1961 by purchasing subsidised fuel using a foreign-registered vehicle, which isn’t allowed under the country’s rules.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman, while the driver was represented by defence counsel.

Malaysia steps up protection of fuel subsidies

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the successful prosecution showed the ministry’s continued efforts to stop the misuse of controlled goods, protect consumers and safeguard Malaysia’s subsidised fuel supply.

The case also marks one of the earliest convictions since Malaysia expanded its enforcement powers. In the past, legal action was primarily taken against petrol station operators that sold subsidised fuel to foreign-registered vehicles. The revised rules now allow authorities to prosecute both the drivers and the owners of those vehicles.

KPDN has encouraged members of the public to report suspected fuel subsidy abuse through its official ministry reporting channels, including WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, its e-Aduan portal at [email protected], the call centre at 1-800-886-800, or the Ez ADU KPDN mobile phone app.

A costly lesson for cross-border motorists

The conviction closes a case that attracted public attention because it tested Malaysia’s tougher enforcement almost immediately after the new rules took effect.

Cross-border drivers travel between Singapore and Malaysia every day, but the laws on subsidised fuel leave little room for mistakes.

Saving money on a tank of petrol isn’t worth risking a criminal conviction, thousands of dollars in fines or even a jail sentence. Knowing and respecting local laws is now simply part of driving across the Causeway.

Read related: Malaysians and Singaporeans approve arrest of driver of SG-registered car who bought RON95 in Johor Bahru