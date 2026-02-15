Singaporean man, 76, missing in Kuala Lumpur after walking out of serviced apartment; Malaysian police seek public help

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Malaysian police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old Singaporean who went missing in Kuala Lumpur (KL) last weekend.

According to The Star (Feb 12), Halim Yunos, who has mild dementia, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb 7 at Anggun Residences in Chow Kit district. CCTV footage later showed him leaving the building at around 1 a.m. on Feb 8.

His family had travelled to KL for a wedding. They realised he was gone some time after he left and filed a police report that same morning. Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee HJ Adam said the department received the report on Feb 8. He appealed to the public to help locate Halim.

A notice issued on Feb 10 described him as 1.64m tall. He was last seen wearing a light green batik shirt and brown trousers. His disappearance has raised concern on both sides of the Causeway. Family members have posted repeated appeals on social media since Feb 8, asking for information or sightings.

Halim’s son-in-law, who goes by Wan on Instagram, said in a live stream on Feb 10 that his mother-in-law noticed he was gone after he left the apartment building. She knocked on their room door to alert them.

The family searched the surrounding area but found nothing. They filed a report the same day. In another live stream on Feb 11, Wan said Halim had his wallet with him. It contained his identity card and about RM30 (S$9.70).

Hospitals within a 1km to 2km radius have not reported any Singaporeans warded, Wan added. The search has covered areas such as Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Pudu and Bukit Bintang.

“Hopefully we can find him before fasting begins,” Wan said, referring to Ramadan, which starts on Feb 19. “Physically, I’m tired. Mentally, I need to push (myself),” he added.

Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, shared Halim’s photo with his 870,000 TikTok followers. “Helping someone in need. Can’t imagine if this is my own dad missing,” he wrote.

Malaysian social activist Azhan Adnan, known as Abbe Hae, said police and the family had asked for his help in the search. “Your fingers will play a very important role in this search,” he wrote, urging people to share information.

The case highlights the fear many families share when elderly loved ones travel. A short walk can turn into a long search. With mild dementia involved, time matters. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Dang Wangi Police Station at +603 2600 2264.

As residents in Malaysia, especially in Kuala Lumpur and back in Singapore, continue sharing his photo, the family holds on to the hope that someone, somewhere, has seen him and will contact them as soon as possible.