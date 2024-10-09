SINGAPORE: Why do Singaporean men often clam up tighter than a mussel in a suitcase when it comes to talking about their feelings?

It’s not because they’re weak or because they don’t care; it’s because society has built a fortress around the idea of being a “man,” and it’s guarded by a bunch of tricky barriers.

The barriers and how to bust them

At the core of this mystery is the age-old belief that real men are as tough as a two-dollar steak and just as chatty.

The “manly-man” myth

From the sandbox to the boardroom, guys are taught that showing emotions is like wearing a tutu to a tuxedo party – it’s just not done, and according to a CNA article, it’s a sign of weakness.

This “be a man” nonsense makes it hard for dudes to admit they need a little help now and then.

Stigma sticker

Then there’s the fear of being labelled with the “crazy” sticker. Men worry that if they talk about feeling down or anxious, they’ll get kicked out of the “cool guys” club. This fear can turn them into silent statues, afraid to speak up for fear of being judged.

Based on a Psychology Today article, from a young age, boys are often socialized differently from girls and may not be encouraged to express their emotions healthily.

Since they frequently lack exposure to men who comfortably display their emotions, boys may not have role models for emotional expression.

The awareness gap

Some guys are as clueless about mental health as they are about picking out a matching tie. They might not even realize they’re feeling blue until they’ve turned into a human emoji.

Educating men about the signs of mental health issues is like giving them a map to the treasure chest of well-being.

The accessibility hurdle

Even when a guy is ready to spill the beans, he might find that a therapist’s couch is as hard to land on as a spot in a popular brunch place. Costs, availability, and privacy concerns can make getting help feel like winning the lottery – if the lottery were hard to win.

Communication conundrum

Lastly, there’s the small matter of not knowing how to put feelings into words. If a man’s emotional vocabulary is as limited as his collection of emojis, it’s tough to express what’s going on inside. It’s like trying to order a pizza without knowing the word for “cheese.”

Shake things up

To turn these strong, silent types into chatty Charlies, we need to shake things up a bit:

Normalize the Chat

Make talking about mental health as common as discussing the weather. Encourage guys to open up at the water cooler or over a beer.

Spread the Word

Hand out the mental health playbook. Teach men the signs of when they might need to talk to a professional and where to find them.

Bust the Stigma

Celebrate the brave souls who share their stories. Show that seeking help is as heroic as lifting a car – but way better for your mental health.

Make It Easy

Work on making mental health services as easy to access as a drive-thru window. Affordable, confidential, and convenient – that’s the trifecta.

Teach the Lingo

Offer workshops that help men find the words to express their feelings. It’s like learning a new language, but instead of “hello,” they’ll be saying, “I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed today.”

In a nutshell, getting men to talk about their mental health is like convincing a cat to walk on a leash – it takes patience, understanding, and maybe a few treats.

By tackling these barriers head-on, a world can be created where men feel comfortable sharing their inner lives without fear of judgment. It’s time to end the mime act and start the conversation.