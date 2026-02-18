Singaporean hustles hard: 52-year-old hawker advertises S$500-per-hour ‘boyfriend for rent’ services for Valentine’s and CNY

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are taking hustling to the next level. A 52-year-old hawker has decided to step in to “save” single ladies in Singapore from celebrating Valentine’s Day alone and from aunties asking “why are you still single?” at Chinese New Year family gatherings — offering his “boyfriend for rent” services for S$500 per hour.

The promotional S$500-per-hour deal meant he would accompany clients for both Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year visits.

However, the price could go higher if there are more than three aunties interrogating, and if pets or babies are needed. While transport is included, parking fees are charged separately.

Mr Dominic Neo, who did the same promotion last year, told Must Share News the steep price of his services was due to his “humorous personality”, which could be seen as the best way to cut through awkward conversations when clients need someone to play along.

He posted his “2 in 1 promo” of “purely optics, zero commitments” deal on his food stall’s Instagram @liangjishiye with the caption: “Just Grab, Rent a Boyfriend. For Eternity is FREE. SO CHOOSE UR RIGHT CHOICE. THE CHOICE IS URS. CAN COOK CAN EAT CAN Sayang. Love to MAX,” providing his contact number and ending with a promotional hook: “Before stock last. Be the chosen one.”

He received enquiries but didn’t confirm any Chinese New Year bookings.

On Monday night (Feb 16), unlike many preparing for the new year, Mr Neo shared on Instagram that he had reunion dinner by himself after working longer than usual. “Since I’m alone, [it’s] always good to work.” For the new year, he said his wish is the same — for Liang Ji, his business, to go smoothly. He also wished everyone prosperity, luck, and wealth.

In a 2022 report by The Independent Singapore, a Singaporean man also advertised “boyfriend for rent” services online, although his was for Chinese New Year only, at a lower rate of S$50 a day. /TISG

