Fresh social work graduate calls S$5,000 starting salary ‘quite ridiculous’, while the rest settle for S$4k

SINGAPORE: So, you’re fresh out of university and applying for your first job and you’re wondering if your ask is too high? A fresh out of university social sciences graduate, majoring in social work, thought it seemed “quite ridiculous” for those in the field like him to expect a standard S$5,000 starting salary, adding that it’s only possible when you are in a “very specialised role.”

News from his fellow fresh graduates who said they were only getting paid between S$3,800 and S$4,000 convinced him even more.

However, while he thought that this range was not “astronomical by any means,” he also acknowledged that it’s also not as bad as people have said.

What his concern really was was what’s considered a “good salary” for someone fresh out of university.

How much do fresh social work graduates earn?

Data from the National Council of Social Service’s (NCSS) latest guidelines shows that social workers earn between S$3,850 and S$5,430, provided they have at least a bachelor’s degree or a graduate diploma in social work. NCSS said the estimates refer to monthly gross salary, comprising base pay and fixed allowances. For the salary range of other social work roles, check here.

Of course, as NCSS said, these are mere market pay references for job roles within the social work sector, and it is worth considering the realities on the ground.

In The Independent Singapore’s report in October last year, commenters who started working in the industry nearly ten years ago said they earned between S$2,600 and S$3,000 back then.

Another commenter, an HR professional, shared that a realistic salary for a social science degree is usually around S$3,200 to S$4,000, depending on the industry and role, adding that those who earn S$5,000 are usually in ComScience or a niche field.

He further advised to “decide on what kind of industry and roles interest you, then do some salary survey research!”

According to The Social Work Accreditation and Advisory Board (SWAAB), those who studied social work at the National University of Singapore (NUS) or the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), formerly known as SIM University, can work as social workers in Singapore, as well as those with degrees from other universities, provided their qualifications meet SWAAB’s guidelines. /TISG

