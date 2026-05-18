Singaporean feels conflicted about giving up millionaire boyfriend for poor man who treats her like a princess

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman’s confession about choosing love over wealth a decade ago has sparked a lively online debate about whether financial security or emotional fulfilment matters more in a relationship.

In an anonymous post published on NUSwhispers, the woman revealed that she still finds herself wondering if she made the right choice after turning down a wealthy boyfriend for a man who was financially struggling but treated her well.

“It’s been 10 years, and I have been conflicted every now and then about my current situation,” she wrote.

The woman shared that she had once been torn between “money or love” and eventually decided to follow advice she had received at the time — to choose someone who would “treat you right and be there for you.”

As a result, she walked away from what she described as a millionaire boyfriend and chose “a barely making ends meet boy” instead.

Ten years later, however, she admitted that the financial difficulties in her current life continue to weigh heavily on her mind.

“Now we are barely making pass bills and barely making a comfortable life, plus his financial sense is awful,” she wrote.

Despite the financial strain, she acknowledged that her husband has positive qualities that make her hesitate whenever she imagines the alternative life she might have had.

“On the bright side, he treats me like a princess and is a super hands-on father,” she said.

Still, she confessed that she occasionally fantasises about the comforts she might have enjoyed had she stayed with her wealthy ex-boyfriend.

“On the other hand, all I can think of is what if I stayed on for money, going for a holiday on business class on a whim, being driven around everywhere and not worrying about money or having to choose what kind of class our kid can go to.”

Her post quickly drew a flood of responses from Singaporeans weighing in on whether she had made the right decision.

Many commenters argued that a loving and supportive partner was ultimately worth far more than financial comfort.

One woman, who appeared to speak from personal experience, wrote: “I think this guy is a millionaire husband. Have you seen the struggles of those whose husbands left them to their own devices and have affairs, as he doesn’t like to deal with the child or the emotions of his wife? I’m one of them. I don’t think you’d like my life, honestly.”

Another commenter echoed similar sentiments, saying: “At least he treats you well and is a hands-on father. These traits money is unable to buy.”

Some respondents warned the woman against idealising life with a wealthy spouse, arguing that money does not guarantee emotional security or loyalty.

One lengthy comment painted a bleak picture of what such a marriage could potentially look like.

“So here’s the thing. Marry the rich guy. Then at first he treats you really well. You don’t get a job because you don’t have to. Then soon he gets bored of you. Then starts treating you like crap,” the commenter wrote.

The person went on to argue that financial dependence could leave a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage, particularly if she had spent years outside the workforce and lost career opportunities in the process.

Others focused on the emotional stability that the woman’s current husband appears to provide.

“You already have a man who treasures you,” one commenter wrote. “Sure, life isn’t perfect. But would you rather live in some comfort at the lap of a man who maybe doesn’t give a crap about you, would hardly put in the effort and always with the insecurity that he’ll divorce you when he feels like it for a younger, hotter chick?”

Several commenters also pointed out that the woman’s child could benefit greatly from having an involved and caring father.

“Your kid will grow up with fond memories of how hands-on their dad was during their childhood. That is priceless,” one commenter said.

Others, however, were less sympathetic and suggested the woman’s confession reflected misplaced priorities.

“This post says a lot about the person who wrote it and what they value. How sad,” one commenter remarked bluntly.

Another criticised her for seemingly placing responsibility for the family’s financial struggles solely on her husband.

“Why can’t the woman strive to make more money to make the house husband life a better one?” the commenter wrote. “Marriage is 2 person effort, your marriage is poor because you also never contribute financially to help enough. Blame yourself, too, while you are at it.”

A number of commenters encouraged the woman to stop dwelling on hypothetical alternatives and focus on the life she already has.

“It’s ok to look back once in a while and wonder what it could have been…but that rarely serves you any real meaningful purpose. Gotta move on quickly,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Money can’t buy everything. If you’re not content now, then why marry in the first place and regret after?”

Some commenters took a philosophical approach, arguing that material possessions inevitably lose value while love and trust are much harder to find.

One user shared an anecdote about once dreaming of owning a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge as a student, only for the phone to become virtually worthless years later.

“So please don’t compare money and love..those are two different things,” the commenter wrote, “you’re lucky you have a loving husband and beautiful kids.: