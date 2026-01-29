// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Photo: Auto accident involving two cars by Freepik @ fxquadro (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Singaporean engineer and Malaysian police officer suffer injuries in JB roadside enforcement stop after drunk driver crashes into them

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean engineer and a police officer were injured after a car driven by a drunk motorist crashed into them during a roadside enforcement stop in Johor Bahru, police said.

According to a media statement by Johor Bahru South police, the accident happened at about 10.03 pm on 27 January along Jalan Johor Bahru–Air Hitam, near the sixth kilometre mark, heading towards the city centre.

Police said an officer on duty had stopped a Toyota Estima for a traffic offence and directed the vehicle into the left-side bus bay to issue a summons. The driver was identified as a 53-year-old Singaporean Chinese man who works as an engineer.

While the officer and the driver were standing behind the vehicle, a Honda Civic suddenly entered the bus bay from the rear and struck both of them. Police identified the Honda Civic driver as a 32-year-old Malaysian Indian man working as an information technology engineer. Initial investigations found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

See also  Six Germans killed as car ploughs into pedestrians in Italy

A breath test showed his blood alcohol level was 154mg per 100ml, exceeding the legal limit, police said. Both the police officer and the Singaporean driver suffered injuries and were taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru for treatment.

Police said the case is being investigated under Section 44(1)(a)(b) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, which covers dangerous driving causing injury. Johor Bahru South police have also appealed for witnesses to come forward to assist with investigations.

The accident demonstrates that even roadside enforcement could turn out to be hazardous, especially when driving drunk carries a risk for everyone, especially on crowded commuting arteries near the city.

The case also raises questions for Singaporean motorists who cross the Causeway. It’s a reminder of how quickly what should be an ordinary traffic stop can become dangerous, particularly when alcohol is involved.

Moreover, it highlights the importance of roadside safety for motorists and enforcement personnel, as no matter how cautious both parties may be, someone else will always put their own and others’ lives in jeopardy.

See also  Malaysia optimistic about trade growth in 2025, aims to maintain RM2 trillion level

Read related: 17-year-old boy on his PMD drags police officer during Punggol enforcement; officer suffers facial cuts requiring 20 stitches

