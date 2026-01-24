17-year-old boy on his PMD drags police officer during Punggol enforcement; officer suffers facial cuts requiring 20 stitches

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a police officer was injured during enforcement in Punggol. The incident happened late at night and began as a routine response to a noise complaint.

According to 8world, police were alerted on Jan 22 at about 10:30 p.m. to a group of youths making excessive noise near Block 305A Punggol Road. When officers arrived, the group scattered and began leaving the area.

One teenager, however, seated on his personal mobility device (PMD), was stopped by an officer. Police said the officer held onto the PMD’s handlebars and the boy’s arm. “Undeterred, the teenager abruptly accelerated the PMD, causing the officer to be dragged for a distance before falling off,” police said.

The officer suffered cuts to his forehead, left eyebrow, and left cheek. He later received about 20 stitches and was given 13 days of medical leave. The teen then crashed his PMD into a nearby pillar and was arrested shortly after, CNA reported.

Police said the teenager will be charged in court on Jan 24 for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in jail, a fine, or caning. Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, police stressed that they have zero tolerance for violence against officers or public servants performing their duties. They added that firm action will be taken against anyone who endangers officer safety.

The case matters because it shows how fast a routine check can turn dangerous. Noise complaints and PMD checks are common. Officers expect compliance, not sudden force. When that line is crossed, injuries can follow within seconds.

It also adds to wider concerns over PMD use in public spaces. Most riders follow the rules. A small number take risks that affect others, including those enforcing the law.

For Singapore, where public order relies on cooperation, the message is that enforcement works only when respect is shown. Once it breaks, the consequences can be serious for everyone involved.