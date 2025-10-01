Singaporean driver stopped by Malaysian police after blocking bus lane at Johor checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean driver attempting to cut in line at the Johor Bahru checkpoint was stopped by Malaysian traffic police after blocking the bus lane.

According to China Press, the Facebook page Pantau jalan johor uploaded a dashcam video of the incident on Sept 28. The incident is believed to have taken place at around 3:50 p.m. on the bus lane at the entrance of the Sultan Iskandar Building Checkpoint (CIQ) in Johor Bahru.

The video footage showed a black Singapore-registered SUV obstructing the bus lane while trying to cut into the car lane. The bus drivers he blocked could be heard responding by honking their horns in protest.

A Malaysian traffic police officer soon arrived on a motorcycle and instructed the driver to hand over his passport, asking him to accompany him to the checkpoint for further investigation.

The dashcam video has since circulated widely online, drawing attention to traffic discipline at one of the busiest border crossings between Singapore and Malaysia.