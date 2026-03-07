// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 7, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Freepik/pressfoto
Jobs
3 min.Read

Singaporean data analyst returns from US expecting smooth job search, remains unemployed after a year

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean data analyst who previously worked in the United States said he returned home thinking the job search would be fairly easy expecting a smooth job search. After all, he had experience working at a Fortune 10 company and assumed that kind of background would help him land interviews and open doors in Singapore’s competitive job market.

But things did not turn out the way he expected.

More than a year has passed since he started looking for work, and the 36-year-old is still unemployed.

On Thursday (Mar 5), he shared his experience on the r/singaporejobs forum, saying the interview process in Singapore has been much tougher than he anticipated and has been a humbling reality check.

“The interview process [here] humbled me,” he said. “So I worked hard. I practiced constantly and even paid people to interview me for practice. I improved my LinkedIn, wrote connection notes, and tried to network. But nothing has worked so far.”

After months of trying without success, the man confessed, “My hope and willpower have diminished, and it feels like things couldn’t get any lower. My mind keeps spiraling with thoughts about doing something stupid.”

See also  Ryde Group makes historic debut at NYSE as first Singaporean ride-hailing start-up to IPO

Being unemployed for so long has also affected how he interacts with people close to him.

He said he feels ashamed to face his family and friends because of his situation. “I can’t maintain eye contact with my friends or family, and I can’t fake a smile. I just can’t do it.”

“At this point, I no longer know what I’m good at or what I can do anymore. Friends and younger brothers are married and have kids. From being career-driven to now having nothing in life but bothering my old parents. I hate what has become of me,” he added.

“Hang in there and hope you get a role soon.”

In the comments, several users shared that they are facing similar challenges in the brutal job market.

One person said they have been unemployed for 18 months and have submitted more than 500 applications.“I only have an average of 2 serious interviews per quarter,” they wrote. “It’s all positive feedback, weeks and weeks of courtesy responses in the follow-up, but I still end up with nothing.”

See also  'I want to retire in 20 years' — 26 y/o Singaporean Gen Z gets a sobering reality check on the true cost of quitting work by 45 in Singapore

Another commenter wrote he is going through the same thing.  “Bro, this is me right now,” they said. “I started this quarter strong with two interviews, one of which progressed to 3 out of 5 stages. The stress and anxiety are annoying as hell. I think we just have to hang in there and ride this through.”

A third person chimed in, “Me too. I have not even joined the workforce properly after graduating from computer science. I’ve been trying for 2 years for basically any IT job just for experience in the industry I studied, even intern jobs. But I keep getting ghosted or only getting no more than 1 interview.”

Meanwhile, others urged the post author not to stop trying, even if the road ahead feels exhausting and uncertain.

One said, “Don’t give up. The job market is extremely tough right now. If you came back a bit earlier, just after Covid opened up, there were quite a number of good jobs around. Now is just not the time. Just keep looking out.”

See also  Sentosa's beaches welcome new addition of sunscreen-dispensing kiosks called "No Fry Zones"

Another added, “Hang in there and hope you get a role soon.”

In other news, a Gen-Z marketing employee shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, she reflected on her first year at the company and admitted that she often feels like she is not “taken seriously in meetings.” This is despite the fact that she is “technically leading the department” and is expected to make key decisions.

Read more: ‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/
Singapore News

‘Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?’ – Man asks, concerned about falling sick

The man clarified that he has no issue with this practice when it occurs within his own household

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

‘Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?’ – Man asks, concerned about falling sick

The man clarified that he has no issue with this practice when it occurs within his own household

Singapore government raises retirement and re-employment age again

Starting July 1, 2026, the statutory retirement age will be raised from the current 63 to 64, and the upper limit for re-employment will also be raised from 68 to 69.

Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim on Thursday (Mar 5) suggested converting “chronically underutilised” multi-storey car park floors into pickleball courts. He also suggested installing retractable sound ...

Business

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

© The Independent Singapore

// //