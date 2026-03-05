// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 5, 2026
3 min.Read

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, she reflected on her first year at the company and admitted that she often feels like she is not “taken seriously in meetings.” This is despite the fact that she is “technically leading the department” and is expected to make key decisions. 

“It makes me question myself,” she wrote, expressing that the experience has started to chip away at her confidence. 

Moreover, she shared that she never received a proper handover or formal training because the person she replaced left immediately. That meant she had to pick things up on her own from day one.

“At the start, I was just trying to survive. I figured things out operationally (placing orders, coordinating vendors, etc.), but I never really learned the more technical or strategic side properly,” she wrote. “There’s no one in my company who does marketing, so I don’t have guidance or benchmarks.”

While she managed to keep daily operations running, she constantly feels like she is only covering the basics. 

“Recently, I found out my boss told a colleague to “follow up more” with me, which made me anxious. I’m doing the work, but I constantly feel like I don’t actually know what I should be doing beyond the basics. I also realised I really dislike marketing—I hate the constant creative pressure and uncertainty around whether things will perform.”

Beyond the role itself, changes in company policy have also affected her. The organisation previously offered hybrid or work-from-home arrangements, but management removed that option this year. 

“I live about 1.5 hours away from the office, so the daily commute has been quite draining and it honestly removed a big reason why I stayed,” she wrote. “Not sure if I should stick it out longer, pivot internally, or try something completely different. I do like my colleagues and there’s no office politics, which makes this harder.”

The employee wrote that she has begun applying for other jobs and is considering taking the Real Estate Salesperson (RES) course.

“If I pass, I’m trying property part-time to see if I prefer something more people-facing and flexible. Would appreciate any advice or perspective. Thanks in advance.”

“But bite the bullet.”

In the comments section, one Singaporean user strongly advised her not to quit unless she already has another job lined up. They also suggested that she talk to her manager first to see if things improve.

They said, “Tell him you like to learn more about the strategic side of business, speak to him about how he thinks about your performance, get some feedback on how you can improve, etc.”

Another user echoed this view, saying, “Since you’re one year into the job, I suggest you talk to your boss before any decision, like about what you think you have contributed and how you can improve. I’m saying this because you have mentioned you’re not sure if any of your comments are taken seriously.’

A third user, who has over 25 years of experience in marketing, advised, “Everyone started as a rookie. We learn as we run along. We fall, we knock stuff over, but we get up and run again. Things are always tough in first jobs.” 

“But bite the bullet. Bosses and colleagues will see you for positive attributes and values like possessing a good attitude, grit, and determination. When I hire people, I will always look at attitude vs. skill sets. Because skills can be taught, but it’s hard to work with a negative person.”

