Singaporean cyclist was run over by lorry in Kulai after hitting pothole, resulting in fatality

- Advertisement -

KULAI, MALAYSIA: A weekend cycling trip across the Causeway turned tragic for a 42-year-old Singaporean cyclist who died after hitting a pothole and falling into the path of an oncoming lorry along Jalan Gunung Pulai on Saturday (Jun 14).

Kulai District Police Chief, Asst Comm Tan Seng Lee, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the cyclist was riding with three others when he lost control of his bicycle.

“The victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” ACP Tan said.

The lorry involved was reportedly transporting a load of gravel. The 41-year-old driver was uninjured. Authorities have classified the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

- Advertisement -

The body of the deceased has been sent to Hospital Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim for a post-mortem examination.

A harrowing video clip of the accident’s aftermath was widely circulated on social media in the hours following the crash.

Growing concerns for cross-border cyclists

Cross-border cycling has grown in popularity among Singaporeans seeking scenic routes and weekend adventures in Johor. However, Saturday’s fatal accident has ignited worries over road maintenance and cyclist safety across both nations, especially on routes where traffic involves heavy industrial vehicles.

Potholes, uneven shoulders, and poor signage remain widespread problems on some rural roads in Malaysia, posing significant hazards to cyclists who may be unfamiliar with local terrain or traffic patterns.

- Advertisement -

Authorities on the scene

While investigations are ongoing, the incident stands as a sobering reminder that a moment’s slip on an unpredictable road can prove fatal, and that every pothole left unchecked could be an accident waiting to happen.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said state authorities would immediately fix the damaged stretch of road where the cyclist had died, promising “comprehensive repairs” to a zone that “poses a risk to road users”.

As cross-border recreation rebounds post-pandemic, ensuring that leisure doesn’t turn into loss will require shared responsibility, enforcement, and education on both sides of the border.