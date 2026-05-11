Singaporean couple were killed after their Ferrari crashes and catches fire on Johor road

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A Singaporean couple died after the Ferrari they were travelling in crashed and caught fire along a road in Johor on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at about 9 am while the pair were reportedly heading towards the coastal town of Mersing. Kota Tinggi district police said the car was driven by a 34-year-old man, with a 33-year-old woman seated in the front passenger seat.

Both victims suffered severe injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle burst into flames, police said. Their bodies were later sent to the forensic unit at Kota Tinggi Hospital for further procedures. Photos released by police showed the Ferrari badly destroyed, with debris scattered across the road.

Several Malaysian media outlets, including The Star, New Straits Times and Free Malaysia Today, identified the victims as Singaporeans, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Possible reckless and dangerous driving

The case is now being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act, which covers causing death through reckless or dangerous driving.

Road risks and driving safety awareness

The crash has also drawn attention online, with many netizens reacting to the dangers tied to high-performance cars and long-distance weekend drives into Malaysia. Others pointed out how fatal highway crashes involving luxury sports cars continue to surface across the region despite repeated road safety campaigns.

The route towards Mersing is popular with travellers heading to beach resorts and ferry terminals serving nearby islands. Weekend road trips from Singapore to Johor are also common, especially during public holidays and short breaks, when heavier traffic and long hours behind the wheel can increase the risk of accidents.

Careful driving matters more than the emblem on a car

While the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, the incident is another grim reminder that speed and powerful vehicles leave very little room for error on public roads. Even experienced drivers can lose control within seconds.

Road accidents involving Singaporeans in Malaysia have always been met with strong public reaction because cross-border travel has become part of daily and weekend life for many residents here. The familiarity of the routes can sometimes create a false sense of comfort behind the wheel, especially on long, open roads.

No amount of horsepower in any vehicle, for that matter, changes the basics of road safety. A calm driver and steady judgment still and always matter more than a badge on the car.