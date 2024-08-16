SINGAPORE: While most people might complain about noisy neighbours, parking issues, or loud parties, this Singaporean is facing a rather unusual situation: his new neighbors keep inviting themselves over to his flat.

Posting on r/askSingapore, he mentioned that his new and amicable neighbors initially made a positive impression by gifting him some treats when they first moved in. However, their friendliness swiftly transitioned into intrusiveness as they began to visit his home regularly on weekends.

“They have a kid and almost every weekend they would walk by our unit and the kid would stand there wanting to come in,” he wrote. “The parents would tell him to ask if he can come in. The parents would also text us to ask if we are home time to time.”

While he wishes to maintain a good relationship with his neighbours, he also admitted that he cherishes his limited free time on weekends and prefers not to host unexpected visitors during those hours.

“Am I being unreasonable for not wanting to let the kid in? We are very tired with work and weekend is very precious for us to rest and recharge for the coming work week. How would you approach the situation?” he asked.

“Don’t be afraid to say No. You don’t owe anyone anything.”

In the comments section, many netizens advised the Singaporean to politely explain to his neighbours that he’s ‘incredibly tired on weekends and needs that valuable time to rest and recharge for the demanding work week ahead.’

They also emphasized that he shouldn’t feel obligated to accommodate unexpected visits, especially when he’s just trying to enjoy some much-needed downtime.

One netizen suggested, “Just tell them you’re not free. Set boundaries, it’s not that hard honestly… you don’t have to be rude about it but when the kid ask, maybe just say “oh maybe next time cause we are quite tired/busy now ok.”

If parents text if you guys are home, then answer honestly if you are or not. If they ask you their kids can come? Just say things like ‘sorry actually we will be going out later, not free for now’ or things like you’re just busy.

Or if it’s weekends just say that you guys are doing home cleaning every Sunday or whatever so that Sundays are not free usually for you guys.”

Another commented, “Say you not free lor. At home doesn’t mean can entertain guests. You want to stand and talk at the door for a short while can.

You’re a grown adult and a home owner leh, use your own words.”

Others added that he could simply decline without giving a detailed reason, saying, “No is a complete sentence.”

One netizen expressed, “Don’t be afraid to say No. You don’t owe anyone anything. Be sincere in whatever answer and interaction, not to please people. Hope all is good.”

Another said, “Learn to say no. Don’t need to give excuse or be paggro about it.”

Read also: Resident complaint: Foreign neighbours in HDB Maisonette continue to Karaoke at 2 am despite police warnings

Featured image by Depositphotos