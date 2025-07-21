// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 21, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

Singaporean asks if there’s a loneliness epidemic going on

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: “Do you feel lonely in Singapore too?” a local Reddit user asked in a post on Monday morning (Jul 21). They wrote about feeling “surrounded yet unseen” despite living in a crowded city, calling loneliness a “quiet epidemic” that is no longer found only among those who are alone but also strikes even those who live with their families.

“Loneliness has slipped into households filled with people, hidden behind busy schedules, polite small talk, and tired eyes,” u/PenguinFatty in a post on r/askSingapore.

They wrote about the difficulties in making new friends in Singapore, given that people are so busy and are always rushing about with “eyes on their phones.”

“Social circles are often tight and closed, formed long ago in school, work, or childhood, rarely opening to newcomers. Even in shared spaces like gyms, cafes, or churches, connection is fleeting. It’s easy to meet people, yes, but hard to truly connect,” they wrote, adding that even when people find communities, they can feel invisible in them, without a sense of real belonging.

See also  Woman says gender equality doesn't exist because during her maternity leave, a male colleague who took over her work was promoted

“In a city built for efficiency, intimacy feels inconvenient. In a place full of people, many still eat alone, walk alone, cry alone, and maybe it’s time we stop pretending we’re okay, and start asking each other the one question that could open a door: ‘Do you feel lonely too?’”

The post spawned quite a discussion among commenters, some of whom wrote that not all people who are alone are lonely, and not all who are lonely are alone.

“It’s all about the mindset,” wrote one.

Another seemed to agree and added that people who want to be less lonely need to put the work in to make and maintain friendships.

“It boils down to effort as well. You want to have a social circle that is fun; you have to invest as well, time, money, appearance, speech, etc. Nothing comes for free in this world. You can’t expect fleeting connections to be deep. You want it to be deep you have to let it flow with time, find common interests, etc.,” they added.

See also  SG man in his late 20s says he feels like a failure, but others remind him, 'Life is a marathon, not a sprint'

A Reddit user who said they understand exactly how the post author feels, having gone through the same experience, gave the following suggestions: “What has somehow helped was attending social mixers (platonic). Depending on which ones you attend, the people there can be more intentional in getting to know people with no agenda. Friendly and more open to expanding their friendship groups instead of sticking to their original cliques.

I also have half a mind to solo travel and stay at a hostel so I can meet people who are not confined to their comfort zone of sticking with people they already know.”

Another commenter who appeared to feel the same way asked, “What does feeling not lonely even mean?” /TISG

Read also: ‘I feel so, so lonely’: Woman earning S$4.9k struggles to find her place among older colleagues

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Changi dethroned: Istanbul takes the crown, but travellers aren’t buying it

SINGAPORE: For many years, Singapore’s Changi Airport has been...

Malaysia and Singapore explore GovTech, public housing, and public sector reform collaboration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore are exploring collaboration in government...

Maid says, ‘I got terminated and was asked to leave Singapore immediately because I want to get married to a Singaporean’

SINGAPORE: “Have I committed a crime to get married?”...

Pre-trial conference for Ong Beng Seng case rescheduled to July 28

SINGAPORE: The pre-trial conference for property tycoon and hotelier...

Business

‘It’s a systemic problem’: WP NCMPs invite Singapore’s fresh grads to share their job search experiences

SINGAPORE: If you’re a fresh graduate struggling to land...

Disrupted: Singapore’s Class of 2025 struggles with job maze

SINGAPORE: 2025 shows the job market has become a...

Johor Bahru called a lifeline for Singapore’s struggling food businesses

SINGAPORE: It has been widely reported that many eateries...

Temasek bullish on China AI, consumer opportunities, economic challenges: Report

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings has a long-term positive view on...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

© The Independent Singapore