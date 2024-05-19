SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently started a conversation on social media about something many can relate to: living with our parents until we’re well into our thirties. He wondered whether this practice was holding back the younger generation.

“Do you think today’s young adults being compelled to stay with their parents has stunted our growth?” he asked on r/askSingapore on Saturday (May 11).

“The implications of staying with parents until you’re 35 or longer (assuming you stay single with rocketing housing prices) mean you always get treated as the ‘child’ in the family,” he added.



He then gave some examples, mentioning that he has friends who, despite approaching 30 years old, still haven’t picked up basic cooking or laundry skills because their parents take care of these tasks for them at home.

“Yes, I agree. A lot of Singaporeans are pretty sheltered.”

The man received various responses from fellow Singaporeans, with many agreeing that the younger generation is “quite infantilized, not because of anyone’s fault” but because young adults often experience a significantly delayed journey toward independence.

“Yes, I agree. A lot of Singaporeans are pretty sheltered,” said One Redditor. “I think those who get the privilege to study and live overseas grow a lot more as a result.”

A few Redditors, who are part of the younger generation, pointed out that even though they could do tasks like cooking and laundry, their parents always found fault with their ways.

They felt disappointed that their parents never acknowledged their efforts, choosing instead to redo the tasks themselves because they thought their child couldn’t do them right.

They also reflected on the irony of parents expecting their kids to be super competent at certain tasks when they didn’t even teach them properly in the first place.

One Redditor added, “I know people in their 30s who still have curfews, don’t dare make career/life choices without getting their parents permission, etc.”

However, some disagreed, claiming it depends on one’s parents and upbringing.

One Redditor explained, “Correlation doesn’t mean causation. I know plenty of young adults who still live with their parents but have been doing chores since they were young.

And when they started earning, stepped up and manned up, taking over repair work for small items, calling plumbers, fixing up air conditioning, etc.

On the other hand, I have seen young adults who move out, whether married or just moved across the hall… yet, they come back to their parents house with their bag of laundry, get their parents / helper to buy food and freeze it.

Call their dads to replace their lightbulbs. Live in a pigsty until their mums come to clean. When these adults get married, they quickly hire a helper.”

